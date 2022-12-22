The adidas AlphaBOOST may be a newer proposition from the brand, but it combined years of innovation onto one silhouette. Recently, the BOOST, BOUNCE, and adiPRENE-cushioned sneaker emerged in a women’s-exclusive look combining “Cloud White,” Wonder Quartz,” and “Grey Five” across the shoes’ upper and sole unit. Knit construction up-top favors a “colorless” finish that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight. ADIWEAR and FORMOTION technology also join the mix, partaking in the functionality and aesthetics of the latest women’s sneaker from adidas.

2 DAYS AGO