sneakernews.com
Orange And Blue Swooshes Come Playfully Painted On The Nike Air Max 90
While it remains a few years removed from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to dress in compelling tinctures and tooling while expanding the Beaverton brand’s roster of silhouettes aimed at the youth, such as this playfully painted double-Swoosh accent. Save the latter and its logo...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 7 Features A Pairing Of Rush Fuchsia And Barely Grape
While the Nike Air Force 1 and Air Max 97 dominated The Swoosh’s hallmark celebratory offerings throughout 2022 with their subsequent 40th and 25th anniversaries, just a few buildings over Jordan Brand have devised their own plans for a handful of festivities IN 2023, namely the Air Jordan 7’s 25th year in rotation.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Gazelle Enacts A Clad “Wheat” Composition
From the pitch to skateboards to the floors of general admission rock concerts, the adidas Gazelle has spanned a multitude of cultural spaces and avenues. And while its mainly been reserved for the knives of creative collaborators as of late, the iconic silhouette has continued to expand upon its inline supporters in the shadows, such as this all-out “Wheat” effort.
sneakernews.com
This Women’s adidas AlphaBOOST Features “Wonder Quartz” Accents
The adidas AlphaBOOST may be a newer proposition from the brand, but it combined years of innovation onto one silhouette. Recently, the BOOST, BOUNCE, and adiPRENE-cushioned sneaker emerged in a women’s-exclusive look combining “Cloud White,” Wonder Quartz,” and “Grey Five” across the shoes’ upper and sole unit. Knit construction up-top favors a “colorless” finish that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight. ADIWEAR and FORMOTION technology also join the mix, partaking in the functionality and aesthetics of the latest women’s sneaker from adidas.
sneakernews.com
Khaki Suedes Envelop The New Balance 1906R
While the pre-worn features of its “Refined Future” pack have garnered a majority of the attention as of late, New Balance continues to extend inline efforts for its 1906R silhouette, now enjoying a clad “Khaki” ensemble. Near identical to its Cordura tooled proposition’s choice of a...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 2002R Appears In A Clean “White” Look
Over the past two years, the New Balance 2002R has gone from failed lifestyle product from decades past to one of the heritage brand’s most exciting offerings. As the silhouette heads into 2023, it’s taking on another simple, but compelling “White” ensemble. Accompanied by “Sea Salt”...
sneakernews.com
The adidas Response CL Enacts A Near Triple-White Ensemble
The Three Stripes capitalization on the revitalized wave of dad shoes has garnered an extremely selective schedule of releases following the Response CL’s cohabitation with Bad Bunny. As such, the reetoled runners inline collection is set to continue throughout 2023 including this winter white effort. Coating its mixture of...
sneakernews.com
The adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 “Gum Pack” Lands In Men’s And Women’s Sizes
To this day, many still favor the UltraBOOST‘s original version, often lamenting the fact that adidas made it obsolete with subsequent updates. But now — many years after its debut — the Three Stripes have finally made the UltraBOOST 1.0 a regular part of their catalog, dressing it up in both familiar and brand new colorways alike.
sneakernews.com
Light Lilacs Envelop The Smiley Face Accented Air Force 1 Low PLT-AF-FORM
Smiley faces ran seldom yet effectively atop the Nike Air Force 1 throughout last year, as the NSW division has found new inspiration through a winking face placed unto the pastel-hued PLT-AF-FORM construction. Exploring the entirety of the purple-hued palette, ever-so-light lilac shades enact a near-clad construction across the pair’s...
sneakernews.com
Blues And Greens Accent A Playful Jordan Westbrook One Take 4
While debates swirled at the beginning of the season regarding Russell Westbrooks production as a Laker, his role now leading the second unit has reinvigorated the 2020 champions alongside Anthony Davis stellar 50-point performances, becoming the first player in franchise history to record multiple triple-doubles off the bench. The former...
sneakernews.com
The Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome Puts On A Team USA Suit
While the Beaverton-based brand’s lifestyle silhouettes continue to garner a majority of the attention, The Swooshes All Climate Gear division has been perpetually churning out weather-protective toolings and constructions for any and all outdoor feats, such as this USA-inspired Nike ACG Zoom Gaiadome. Near identical to its structural debut...
sneakernews.com
Upcoming Releases: The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Headlines The Last Week Of 2022
It’s finally time to say goodbye to 2022 — and while we’ve enjoyed many a release over the course of the past year, there’s plenty more awaiting us in 2023. But before the curtains officially begin to close, there are a few sneakers we still need to get out of the way.
