Revealed: The 18 Senate Republicans who ignored McCarthy’s omnibus threat

May not know the price but at least we know they can be bought... and who the Republicans were that added pork to this bill . Easy to follow the money , and plug a name with each earmark . We are now officially a one party system in the Senate . That would be the Green as in money party .
I think they all should be vote out no body cares about this country . This Country is falling apart because of all the politicians soon or later this country is going to be a War in it sorry to say because of the antique politicians that is why we need term limit god bless America 🙏🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Boozman and Cotton are traitors to Arkansas never ever get my vote again. they are both criminals they never read 4000 pages of money for the democrats and not for the Working Class Americans
Comments / 9