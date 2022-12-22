Read full article on original website
What the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill Includes for States and Localities
Update: On Friday, Dec. 23, the U.S. House voted 225-201 to pass the spending bill, sending it to President Biden's desk for his signature. Despite an attempt by conservative Republicans to reject a federal spending package in favor of preserving current funding levels, the Senate on Thursday approved a $1.7 trillion “omnibus” budget measure and sent it to the House, which is expected to pass the bill on Friday. The package will unlock money to fund programs found in other major pieces of recent legislation, including laws to upgrade the nation's infrastructure and expand semiconductor manufacturing.
Should the Deadline to Spend ARPA Dollars be Extended?
Local government officials involved in overseeing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal pandemic aid are cautioning that a 2026 deadline to spend the money could be tight. Part of the reason it’s taking awhile to get the American Rescue Plan Act dollars out the door, they say, is that...
Why Neighboring States and Localities Should Collaborate on Cybersecurity
State and local governments are slated to receive $1 billion in cyber funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Resource-rich jurisdictions will be sure to secure funding quickly compared to those with time and staffing limitations, and this ultimately will lead to an unequal dispersal of funds. The result is state and local governments will end up coordinating across a spectrum of cyber maturity, which will put everyone at greater risk for cyberattacks.
Many Applications for $1B Economic Development Program Had a Missing Element
Equity was a key consideration the Biden administration took into account with a new, $1 billion regional economic development program that it launched last year. But early research shows finalists had mixed success when it came to embedding equity elements into their proposals. Only about a third of the Build...
Here's What Was Left Out of the $1.7 Trillion Federal Spending Bill
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, compared the proposed $1.7 trillion federal spending bill to a jar of Prego sauce—“because everything is in it.” But for state and local governments, a number of key provisions were left out, among them the restoration of expanded low-income housing tax credits and the renewal of a more generous child tax credit.
Inflation Is Cutting Into States’ Big Infrastructure Windfall
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening. Inflation had driven up the mega-project’s cost by...
The Fight to Expand the Low-income Housing Tax Credit
As time runs out for Congress to pass legislation this year, state officials dealing with the national shortage of affordable housing are hoping lawmakers will restore nearly $100 million a year in additional federal tax credits to build housing for low-income households. Congress in 2018 temporarily increased the amount of...
Municipal Water Leaders Want More Federal Help for Poor Customers
In the wake of a drinking water crisis in Mississippi earlier this year, several municipal water utility leaders called on Congress Wednesday to take a greater role in helping low-income residents pay for their water bills. The assistance would be similar to how the federal government helps poor people with...
How the Infrastructure Act Aims to Take On Digital Discrimination
As part of what could end up being a groundbreaking effort in the Biden administration’s infrastructure act to address the nation’s digital divide, an equity task force created by the Federal Communications Commission is recommending that state and local governments take a number of actions to address disparities in broadband service affecting minorities and lower-income people.
EVs, Building Emissions Among Biden’s Sustainable Energy Priorities
The Biden administration launched a new framework to make more clean, electric energy options available for all Americans on a broader scale, part of the administration’s larger goal to achieve nationwide net-zero emissions by 2050. A slew of government officials and private sector and industry leaders introduced the plan...
More States Move to Ban TikTok From Government Devices
Maryland and South Carolina became the latest states to ban TikTok for state government agencies and employees that use work-issued devices, following South Dakota’s ban last month. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an emergency cybersecurity directive to bar the use of various products from companies believed to be under...
Number of Women Elected to State Legislature Seats Hits New Record
More women are expected to serve in state legislatures next year than ever before, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. Based on this fall’s election results, at least 2,376 women will serve in state legislatures, surpassing 2022’s record of 2,307, a new report found. That...
The Outlook for State Budgets Heading into 2023
With a few major exceptions, state officials expect their budgets to be in strong positions for the coming year. The robust projections come even as worries linger about the health of the nation’s economy overall. “The economy has proved much more resilient than anybody expected,” said Shelby Kerns, the...
The Move to Digital Government Requires More Than Just Tech
This is part one of a three-part “Digital Government 101” series, showcasing the work of New York City's Office of Technology and Innovation, shared in partnership with the Beeck Center for Social Impact + Innovation at Georgetown University. The Beeck Center and the U.S. Digital Response are coordinating a new peer learning network for people working in digital government, the Digital Service Network. The DSN is a growing network that connects and supports digital service teams and professionals so government is responsive, open, and accessible to everyone. The insights in this series are from presentations by Katherine Benjamin, the deputy chief technology officer for digital services in the Office of Technology and Innovation and Alexis Wichowski, the office's deputy chief technology officer for inclusive innovation. You can find all of the articles in this series here.
States Seek Permissions to Import Prescription Drugs from Canada
This article originally appeared in Kaiser Health News. Read the original article. The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use...
How States Can Strengthen Support for Family Caregivers
There are about 53 million people in the U.S. serving as family caregivers, carrying out tasks ranging from preparing meals to helping loved ones bathe and dress. That number is certain to grow as the nation’s population ages amid a severe shortage of paid home care workers, placing increased health and financial stress on families.
Nonprofit Cites ‘Inaccuracies’ in New Broadband Maps
Just days after the Federal Communications Commission released an initial draft of a national map showing the availability of broadband internet, some groups are criticizing what they see as the map’s shortcomings. A letter from open internet nonprofit Public Knowledge dated Nov. 22 called for various improvements to the...
Biden’s Pick to Oversee Highways Moves Toward Confirmation
The road to Senate confirmation for Shailen Bhatt, President Biden’s nominee to head the Federal Highway Administration, appears smooth after a committee unanimously voted Tuesday to move forward with his appointment. The bipartisan vote by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is significant, as Republicans have chafed at...
A Last-ditch Effort to Revive the Expanded Child Tax Credit
Congressional Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate over restoring an expansion of federal child tax credits, a program that experts say offered a significant financial boost to many American families, especially those with lower-incomes. Reviving the more generous credits, which expired last year, is a priority for many state...
