Monroe County, MI

Huron's Lila Clements named Region Athlete of Week of Dec. 12-18

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
 4 days ago

A scant three votes is all that separated the top two finishers in balloting for Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week for Dec. 12-18.

A whopping 696 votes were cast.

New Boston Huron girls basketball player Lila Clements finished just ahead of Erie Mason boys basketball player Jackson Iocoangeli.

Check back next week for a new poll.

Lila Clements, Huron 166

Jackson Iocoangeli, Mason 163

Sophia Bussell, Monroe 113

Kole Katschor, Dundee 85

Ben Przytula, Carlson 67

Destanee Smith, Summerfield 61

Andrew Hollinger, Bedford 35

Teddy Gault, Summerfield 6

Total votes                     696

