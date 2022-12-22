Huron's Lila Clements named Region Athlete of Week of Dec. 12-18
A scant three votes is all that separated the top two finishers in balloting for Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week for Dec. 12-18.
A whopping 696 votes were cast.
New Boston Huron girls basketball player Lila Clements finished just ahead of Erie Mason boys basketball player Jackson Iocoangeli.
Lila Clements, Huron 166
Jackson Iocoangeli, Mason 163
Sophia Bussell, Monroe 113
Kole Katschor, Dundee 85
Ben Przytula, Carlson 67
Destanee Smith, Summerfield 61
Andrew Hollinger, Bedford 35
Teddy Gault, Summerfield 6
Total votes 696
