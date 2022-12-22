On the Browns having a number of key players healthy against the Saints on Saturday: Berea Report

Read full article on original website
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
‘Sad Christmas Eve Football & Season,’ writes Bernie Kosar: What they’re saying after Browns’ loss to Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ meager playoff hopes coming into Christmas Eve officially hit zero after their 17-10 loss at home to the Saints in FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints had 17 unanswered points, with the crucial score coming with the help of an interception by Daniel Sorensen against Deshaun Watson. The Browns didn’t score in the second half and struggled to establish the run until late in the game.
An embarrassing Browns loss for the offense and coaching staff – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You should be embarrassed. That’s what I was thinking after the Browns lost 17-10 to the Saints at the ice box called FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Painful truth about the Browns’ loss and their season was on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What’s going on with Myles Garrett? Does Kevin Stefanski need to give up playcalling? Is Stefanski’s job as head coach safe?. Those are a few of the topics our Football Insider subscribers brought up for the Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast on Tuesday.
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Why Perception of Stefanski Matters, Shutting Down Chubb and Much More
The Cleveland Browns will embark on the most critical offseason since 1999 in a couple of weeks. I have already detailed my reasons for believing that Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, and Paul DePodesta have decided to move on from Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods when the season ends. However, it should be noted that how the Browns handle their business in these final weeks of the 2022 season will be important in ensuring that the Browns' Defensive Coordinator job is attractive to potential candidates.
Deshaun Watson struggles amid fierce winds and cold in loss to Saints but doesn’t get enough help from his receivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson struggled amid the fierce winds and brutal cold during Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints, but didn’t get much help from his receivers, with three sure touchdown passes dropped. “You have to factor in the conditions,” Watson said after the game of...
The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career
In addition to discussing a report that came out Saturday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preparing for the challenge of maximizing his chosen quarterback, Deshaun Watson.
Why the Saints were able to put the Browns offense in the deep freeze (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The New Orleans Saints overcame a 10-0 deficit on Sunday and beat the Browns, 17-10, at FirstEnergy Stadium, eliminating the Browns from playoff contention. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson scored on a 12-yard rushing TD but was 15 of 31 for 135 yards passing in the windy, frigid conditions. He has won two games and lost two in his four Browns starts since returning from his 11-game NFL suspension.
Winners and losers from the Browns’ 17-10 loss to the Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were defeated by the New Orleans Saints, 17-10, on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Saints defensive end Carl Granderson made the game-clinching sack to help improve New Orleans’ record to 6-9. Prior to his sack, the Browns trailed 17-10 while approaching a fourth and 10 from New Orleans’ 15-yard line on the 18th play of their last drive of the game.
Saints could be a cautionary tale as the Browns cash in their chips for contention around Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND – Both teams were fighting fatigue and frost bite with a losing record. Only one was burying its bank account in the process. The bill is coming due for the Saints, who beat the Browns 17-10 on Sunday but spent their salary cap space like a child with their parents’ credit card for most of the last decade. New Orleans has circumvented the cap for six straight seasons by repeatedly converting player salaries into bonuses that don’t count against the cap but do add dead money to the end of a player’s contract.
Bengals right tackle La’el Collins out for the season with knee injury: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting right tackle La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Collins was blocking Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy in the first quarter of a 22-18 win on Saturday and didn’t see Joe Burrow attempt to scramble up the middle. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux made the tackle and rolled into the back of Collins’ leg.
Kevin Love says Kyrie Irving’s jersey should be retired by Cleveland Cavaliers: ‘Not even a question to me’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continued to stupefy the crowd inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with clutch mastery and entrancing dribbles in the face of suffocating double-teams, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love started having flashbacks. “Seen that before,” Love told cleveland.com of Irving’s performance. “The shots...
Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
Watch Grant Delpit’s interception and long return in the first quarter vs. the Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The high winds and cold at FirstEnergy Stadium were expected to make turnovers more likely. The Browns were the first of the two teams to take advantage on Saturday as Grant Delpit picked off Andy Dalton on a tipped pass and returned the pick 40 yards into New Orleans territory.
Scorigami! Bengals’ 22-18 win over the Patriots is the 1,075th unique score in NFL history
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- As if Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots wasn’t sweet enough, Bengals fans can also celebrate having the 1,075th unique final score in NFL history. That marks the NFL’s third “scorigami” this season. A scorigami is when a game has a final...
