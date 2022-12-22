ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City, FDNY mourn hero firefighter William Moon

Brooklyn firefighter William Moon is the 1,159th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty. That he lost his life in a training accident makes him no less a hero.

Moon, a member of elite Rescue Company 2, was practicing a skyscraper rescue when he fell from a fatal height. Training is a vital part of FDNY heroism, with all-too-real risks for the cause of saving innocents.

Indeed, his death will save at least five lives, as his family opted to donate his organs .

“His love and passion for the job extended far from the firehouse walls. He instilled that same passion in our children and always talked about how important it was to help others,” explained Moon’s widow.

Moon was also a longtime member of the Islip Volunteer Fire Department and its chief of department since 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wgA0_0jrq9wcz00
Firefighters salute during the bunting ceremony for William Moon on December 18.
Gregory P. Mango
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1mUq_0jrq9wcz00
Wife of William, Kristina Moon, holds her two children during the December 18 bunting ceremony.
Gregory P. Mango

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh aptly described Firefighter Moon’s career: “Firefighting was in his bones, and he embodied the spirit and passion of our Department. He was passionate about organ donation, and just as he saved countless lives working out of the firehouse, he will continue to save lives in his passing.”

The wake will be Dec. 28 at East Islip’s Chapey Funeral Home, 2-to-4 pm and 7-to-9 that evening; the funeral, Dec. 29 at Bay Shore’s St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church at 11 am.

