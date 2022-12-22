‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 106: Sam Rosen Talks Rangers, Broadcasting Career

Getty Images

All good things come to an end. The Rangers’ seven-game win streak ended Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. They look to start a new win streak against the Islanders Thursday.

On a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast, Mollie Walker and me chat with Islanders beat writer Ethan Sears about the final game between the Isles and Rangers tonight. Rangers legendary play-by-play announcer on MSG Network Sam Rosen joined Andrew Harts and me for an interview on his broadcasting career, the current Rangers, his prep for games and much more.

RANGERS SEVEN-GAME WIN STREAK ENDS: Pittsburgh was fired up and fans were chanting “I-GOR” all night. Rangers were undisciplined and penalties doomed them. It was a much-needed win streak to get them in the right direction. They can breathe a sigh of relief now after finally being able to stack some wins.

ETHAN SEARS ON RANGERS-ISLANDERS: New York Post Islanders beat writer Ethan Sears stops by to preview the Rangers-Islanders finale for the season on Thursday night at MSG. Who is playing and who is out Thursday? How have injuries decimated the Islanders? Can Ilya Sorokin win the Vezina? MSG food vs. UBS Arena food…who wins?

BROADCASTING CAREER: Been a dream calling Rangers games for 39 years now. MSG is special. Saw concerts there back in the ’80s.

Been a dream calling Rangers games for 39 years now. MSG is special. Saw concerts there back in the ’80s. CURRENT RANGERS: What does this team need to improve upon? It would help if they can add some scoring. What makes Igor Shesterkin so special and how is he like the great Rangers goalies prior to him?

What does this team need to improve upon? It would help if they can add some scoring. What makes Igor Shesterkin so special and how is he like the great Rangers goalies prior to him? CUP CHANCES: Team will probably make moves before the trade deadline. With the right moves, they have the star power and leadership to maybe go on a run. They can compete with current team, but would be difficult to win Stanley Cup.





Catch up on all episodes of “ Up In The Blue Seats ,” a New York Rangers podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you get your p odcasts. Follow the crew on Twitter @MollieeWalkerr, @JakeBrownRadio & @NYP_Brooksie.

