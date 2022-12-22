Gary Player now suing grandson as family memorabilia scandal gets uglier

Gary Player has filed another lawsuit against his own bloodline.

Earlier this year, the 87-year-old Player sued his son, Marc , for selling memorabilia without his permission.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the golf legend has now also sued his grandson, Damian, who is Marc’s son, with a suit filed in Florida in November.

Already sold in 2021 auctions against Gary Player’s wishes were his 1974 Masters Tournament trophy for $523,483, South African Open trophy for $48,841, 1965 U.S. Open irons for $17,947 and his golf shoes from his 52nd Masters for $1,171, according to court filings, per the outlet.

Gary Player severed his business relationship with his son Marc in 2019, according to the father’s attorney, Stuart Singer.

In the new suit, Damian Player is accused of trying to find buyers for collectibles that are being held in storage in South Carolina, as well as having sold or help sold a number of Rolex watches for which he received “significant sums of money.”

“Only with the greatest reluctance and after many years of trying to avoid this did Gary have to enforce his rights in this way,” the attorney, Singer, said.

“I would like to draw the public’s attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for sale by my son and ex-manager, Marc,” Gary Player said in August. “These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have placed no items for sale — whether by auction or otherwise.”

Gary Player hits a shot during the PNC Championship on Dec. 17, 2022. Getty Images

Darren Heitner, who is the lawyer for Marc Player in the suit, told the Palm Beach Post that the suit is in its “infancy.” Heitner said that he is not representing Damian Player, whom the outlet could not reach for comment.

Wayne Player, a different son of Gary’s, has a lifetime ban from Augusta due to an ill-timed promotional stunt at The Masters in 2021.

During his career, Gary Player won 24 PGA Tour titles, including nine major championships.