SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing charges after police say he opened fire into a car with children inside during a custody exchange on Christmas Day. Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road in west Shreveport. That’s where they say 29-year-old Leighton Mash and his girlfriend were meeting up with the father of her children for a custody exchange when there was an argument.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO