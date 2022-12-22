Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Sheriff’s office gets water for distribution in Shreveport, Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Sheriff’s Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness handed out water in Shreveport Monday afternoon as crews continue work on repairing local water systems hit hard by freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend. “I’m glad that I was able to come out and...
KSLA
ArkLaTexans vent about water woes
(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
ktalnews.com
Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. No one was hurt, but the cause is under investigation. Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Brushy Lane at 3:12 a.m. Monday to...
KSLA
Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport was destroyed in an early morning fire the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane between Wyngate Boulevard and Pine Tree Drive. It was around 3:15 a.m. The home was destroyed by the blaze.
KTBS
Texarkana church gives holiday dinner to underserved on Christmas day
TEXARKANA, Texas – While many of us get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays, creating memories and enjoying time with friends and family, volunteers from the Central Christian Church in Texarkana serve a holiday dinner to the underserved on Christmas Day. The serving of the...
KSLA
Shreveport issues Monday morning update on city’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in Shreveport. The sheriff’s office says it will help shuttle water until pressure is restored throughout the city. “One of the main issues is keeping hospitals and...
KTBS
Fatal shooting on Christmas Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, dispatchers received a call about multiple gunshots fired at 2511 E. 24th St Brookhollow Apartments. Upon arrival, officers provided medical attention to Aaron Bruce, 40, but Bruce was pronounced deceased at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. Criminal...
texarkanafyi.com
Police Searching for Christmas Day Murder Suspect
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is searching for Tarus Walker, 24. Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person. Walker is the suspect in the shooting death of Aaron Bruce, 40, of Texarkana, Arkansas that occurred at 9:50 am on Christmas Day. Media Release:
ktalnews.com
Shots fired during Christmas Day custody exchange in Shreveport; 1 arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing charges after police say he opened fire into a car with children inside during a custody exchange on Christmas Day. Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road in west Shreveport. That’s where they say 29-year-old Leighton Mash and his girlfriend were meeting up with the father of her children for a custody exchange when there was an argument.
waldronnews.com
Tyson Foods consolidating headquarters in Arkansas, many workers refusing to relocate
HOPE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is consolidating its headquarters in Springdale, Ark. in early 2023 and hundreds of workers are refusing to relocate. Approximately 1,000 corporate employees working in the prepared foods, beef and pork units in Chicago; Downers Grove, Ill.; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, who comprise two of Tyson’s largest business divisions.
ktalnews.com
West Central Bossier Water System boil advisory
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of West Central Bossier Parish should boil their water or use bottled water effective immediately due to a boil advisory issued by the West Central Bossier Water System. The advisory states that sixty-two service connections have been affected due to a GST tank...
KLTV
Boil water noticed for some Marion County residents
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County residents are advised to boil their water prior to personal consumption. The notice was issued due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on FM 729. Customers are advised to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). This will include customers East of Oak Valley Lane on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove Subdivision, Woodland Shores Subdivision, Locks Mountain Subdivision, and Alley Creek Park.
KSLA
First responder and a whimsical detour lead to unexpected Christmas miracle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It was just Thursday that temperatures in the ArkLaTex went from 50 degrees to below 20 all in the same day. That’s also when a first responder and a whimsical detour led to an unexpected Christmas miracle. Craig Menefee, with Shreveport’s Fire Department, was...
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
KATV
24-year-old suspect wanted in Christmas Day homicide in Texarkana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Texarkana Police have issued an arrest warrant for a person suspected of a homicide on Christmas Day. Police are searching for Tarus Walker,24, who is wanted on capital murder and firearm possession charges. Police said the charges stem from the shooting death of Aaron Bruce,...
KSLA
Shreveport firefighter struck by vehicle while fighting a fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport firefighter was struck by a vehicle while fighting a fire. It happened Thursday evening as firefighters were combating a residential fire in the 100 block of Pierre Avenue. The firefighter was stretching a hose line to connect to a nearby fire hydrant when...
KSLA
Police ID suspect in death of man found in Brookhollow Apartments parking lot
TEXARKANA, ARK. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Ark., police have identified a suspect in connection with the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count each of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
