A neuroimaging study in Germany found that people with a higher body mass index (BMI) — people who are overweight or obese — tend to show activity patterns in the hypothalamus region of the brain that indicate alterations to the microstructure of this brain region compared to people with lower body mass index values. The findings show that there are changes in the area of the brain that is responsible for the balance between food intake and energy expenditure by the body in people with excessive weight. The study was published in Scientific Reports.

6 DAYS AGO