Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging
Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
Medical News Today
Stroke: Psychosocial stress, loss of control associated with a higher risk
Psychosocial stress describes experiencing social threats that outweigh a person’s ability to cope with them in the home, at work, and elsewhere. A recent study shows an association between experiencing psychosocial stress and an increased risk of stroke of all types. The risk is highest for people experiencing stress...
Medical News Today
Why females may be less likely to experience brain inflammation than males
Males show greater susceptibility to obesity-related cardiovascular and metabolic comorbidities than females. Males also tend to store a greater amount of fat as visceral fat around the abdomen, whereas females store excess energy in fat depots under the skin, referred to as subcutaneous fat. A recent animal study suggests that...
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stroke in females?
Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
beingpatient.com
Does Picking Your Nose Really Increase Dementia Risk?
Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia? Dementia researcher Joyce Siette in Australia take a closer look at a strange new study. A 2022 study about a bacteria called C. pneumoniae, which is found in the nasal cavity and is association with deposits of Alzheimer’s biomarker beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, sounded alarms about the risks of a surprising — and surprisingly common — risk factor: nose-picking.
PsyPost
High body mass index might be linked with small alterations to the structure of the brain’s hypothalamus
A neuroimaging study in Germany found that people with a higher body mass index (BMI) — people who are overweight or obese — tend to show activity patterns in the hypothalamus region of the brain that indicate alterations to the microstructure of this brain region compared to people with lower body mass index values. The findings show that there are changes in the area of the brain that is responsible for the balance between food intake and energy expenditure by the body in people with excessive weight. The study was published in Scientific Reports.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Medical News Today
Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?
Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
Healthline
Getting Too Much Salt, Not Enough Potassium May Increase Your Risk of Cognitive Decline￼
A new study showed higher dietary sodium was associated with a higher risk of memory deterioration, and higher potassium intake was associated with higher cognitive function. Sodium and potassium play an important role in the body, working together to maintain water balance, send nerve impulses, and contract muscles. There are...
Red 40 food dye in Jell-O, Doritos, and more causes ‘striking and alarming’ disease: Study
New research showed a common red food coloring is harming people’s gut health, increasing their risk of inflammatory bowel diseases.
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Cholesterol-lowering drugs linked to lower risk of bleeding stroke
People who take cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins may have a lower risk of having a type of stroke called an intracerebral hemorrhage, according to a new study published in the December 7, 2022, online issue of Neurology. An intracerebral hemorrhage is caused by bleeding in the brain. "While statins have...
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
brytfmonline.com
5 signs of skin cancer
According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), skin cancer accounts for 33% of all diagnoses of this disease in Brazil. Each year, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) records about 185,000 new cases of this type of cancer alone. Dr. Adriana Villarinho, a dermatologist and member of the Brazilian Society...
