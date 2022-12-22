Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens coach John Harbaugh says playoff seeding won't impact when QB returns
The Baltimore Ravens have the playoffs in their future, clinching a spot after Saturday's results, and are also looking forward to having quarterback Lamar Jackson back as the postseason nears. The timeline of when their starting quarterback comes back is still unknown, as head coach John Harbaugh is waiting for the doctors' signal to get Jackson back on the field.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistant posed by the opposing offense. Typically Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within themselves once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans retain top spot despite win; reeling Titans crack top 15
Week 16 of the NFL season is nearly complete. A handful of teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Done for day
Henry (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Initially labeled questionable after exiting the Patriots' first possession with the knee injury, Henry will remain on the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and will finish the day without any recorded statistics. Jonnu Smith is the Patriots' only healthy tight end and should play nearly every snap during the second half of the contest.
2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Middle Tennessee rallies to win Hawaii Bowl
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State prediction, pick, Guaranteed Rate Bowl odds, live stream, watch online, TV
Two programs transitioning in different manners meet as Oklahoma State faces Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin is in the midst of a transition with Luke Fickell taking over the program after being lured away from Cincinnati. Interim coach Jim Leonhard will coach the bowl game after the Badgers went 4-3 under his watch after the firing of Paul Chryst, including back-to-back wins over Purdue and Maryland.
Titans' Bud Dupree: Picks up injury Saturday
Dupree (chest) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Titans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Dupree did not log a statistic before exiting at some point in the second half. The 29-year-old has played at least 82 percent of defensive snaps in three of the Titans' last four games, so his absence will leave Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham to step up into bigger roles opposite Denico Autry.
Bengals' wild win over Patriots ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
The Bengals' 22-18 win over the Patriots was definitely one of the wildest games of Week 16. Not only did it provide us with a lot of drama, but it also gave us a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.
Bills' James Cook: Career high in Christmas Eve win
Cook rushed 11 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Buffalo's win over Chicago on Saturday. The 99 rushing yards and the 108 scrimmage yards are career highs for the rookie, who continues to play a nice Robin role to Devin Singletary's Batman. Cook has gone over 100 yards from scrimmage or scored a TD in three of the past four games, giving him solid value as far as No. 2 running backs go. He'll continue to see regular touches, as newcomer Nyheim Hines barely gets looks in the regular game plan.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Getting concussion check
Davis is under evaluation for a head injury during Saturday's game at Dallas. If he ends up being diagnosed with a concussion, Davis will be subject to league protocols before he'll be allowed to see further game action. So far in his rookie season, the 2022 first-rounder compiled 14 tackles and one pass defense in 10 appearances prior to Saturday.
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Scores in return
Cooks recorded four catches on nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans. Cooks played for the first time since Week 12, and he drew nine targets on 32 pass attempts combined between the Texans' quarterbacks. He was inefficient with his opportunity overall, though he caught the game-winning score from six yards away late in the fourth quarter. Cooks also chipped in a 16-yard catch early in the third quarter to account for his longest gain of the day. He should retain a significant role in the Houston offense for the rest of the season, though poor quarterback play could mean he doesn't make a consistent statistical impact.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Breaks century mark again
Kelce corralled six of eight targets for 113 yards in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks. Kelce did all the dirty work between the red zones in this one, producing his second 100-yard receiving effort in as many weeks. The star tight end has been on a touchdown drought over the last four weeks, but it is hard to complain about a player who has already contributed 12 scores through 15 games. Look for Kelce to remain heavily involved in the offensive gameplan ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
Chiefs' Khalen Saunders: Officially sitting out Saturday
Saunders (illness) will not be available for Saturday's game against the Seahawks. Saunders will miss his first game of the year after failing to practice Week 16 due to an illness. The 26-year-old has recorded 43 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended while playing a prominent role alongside star defensive tackle Chris Jones this season. With Saunders sidelined, Derrick Nnadi and Brandon Williams will likely see increased usage against Seattle.
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Two TDs offset by three turnovers
Minshew completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, had four carries for five yards and another TD and fumbled twice (one lost) during Saturday's 40-34 loss at Dallas. After handling all the first-team reps during Week 16 prep, Minshew got his first start of...
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
