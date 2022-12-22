ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#RHOA: Cynthia Bailey Hints She's A "Friend" For Season 15

By Danielle Canada
 4 days ago

#RHOA fans can rejoice amid news that a vet might be returning.

Cynthia Bailey is hinting that she could be back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in a “friend” capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwA0F_0jrq9frs00
Source: Steve Dietl / Bravo

The Bravolebrity who left in season 14 recently teased that she could be back on television alongside the current roster of housewives.

“I am going to play with the girls a little bit this season,” said Cynthia during an interview with Suavv magazine. “Maybe some future seasons,” she added noting that she has some “really great friendships” with the cast.

According to the actress, her former co-stars keep inviting her to upcoming events and she thinks she’s “ready to get back on camera with some of the ladies.”

The most recent event Cynthia attended with the ladies was an event to mark 10 years of Kandi Tucker’s Bedroom Kandi.

She was joined by not only the Xscape singer/entrepreneur but Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, Monyetta Shaw, Kenya Moore, and Marlo Hampton.

Cynthia’s big news comes after she announced her #RHOA departure in 2021 after over a decade on the reality TV franchise. The supermodel also revealed that Bravo offered her a “friend contract” to return for season 14 at the time, which she considered--but ultimately decided to just end her tenure completely.

“Ironically, I actually introduced the friend contract on the show, but that’s neither here nor there,” she said. “And I thought, ‘You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don’t have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.’ And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord.”

Shen then went on to live in Los Angeles with her husband Mike Hill whom she’s currently divorcing.

What do YOU think about Cynthia Bailey possibly returning to #RHOA?

Watch her most recent interview in full below.

