ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 12/22/2022

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jrq9bKy00

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as stronger-than-expected reports on the economy caused worries to flare about interest rates staying high.

The S&P 500 closed 1.4% lower after being down as much as 2.9% earlier. The Nasdaq and the Dow also fell.

Employers laid off fewer workers than anticipated last week and the economy grew more strongly in the summer than expected. Usually that would be good news, particularly when worries are high about a possible recession looming. But it also suggests the Federal Reserve may follow through on its pledge to stay aggressive on economy-crunching interest rates.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 56.05 points, or 1.4%, to 3,822.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.99 points, or 1.%, to 33,027.49.

The Nasdaq fell 233.25 points, or 2.2%, to 10,476.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.85 points, or 1.3%, to 1,754.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 29.97 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 107.03 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 229.29 points, or less than 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.33 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 943.79 points, or 19.8%.

The Dow is down 3,310.81 points, or 9.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,168.55 points, or 33%.

The Russell 2000 is down 491.23 points, or 21.9%.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
msn.com

'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock

Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.
Citrus County Chronicle

US stocks edge higher after mixed data on the economy

Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and headed for weekly losses following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 shook off an early loss and inched up 0.4% as of 3:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 114 points, or 0.4%, to 33,141 and the Nasdaq slipped less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for a third straight week of losses.
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
TheStreet

The Top 5 Dow Stock Losers of 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky. Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes stocks in these 4 industries over tech right now

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. "Why rubberneck when you can invest in stocks of companies that have a lot going for them? I think that's much better than sifting through the wreckage of tech simply because their stocks are down a great deal," he said.
The Apple Maven

A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
msn.com

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink lower as rate jitters dash hopes for year-end rally

U.S. equities extended a rout Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined around 160 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.5%. All three major averages fell for a fourth straight day to six-week lows.
ABC News

ABC News

954K+
Followers
201K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy