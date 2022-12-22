GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A wanted man was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 21 after police say he left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in western Kentucky. Matthew Dale Hunt, 41 of Cunningham, Ky., was arrested on charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance and leaving the scene of an accident/fail to render with serious physical injury.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO