Henry County, TN

Henry County Government Offices To Open 2 Hours Late

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County General Government Offices will open two hours late Tuesday morning at 10 am. According to Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway, the temperature is forecasted to rise to 39 degrees Tuesday and opening two hous late should give extra time for road conditions to improve for the morning commute for county employees.
New Henry County Sheriff’s K9 Team On Duty

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County has a new K9 team. Cpl. Kyle Waldron has a new K9 partner named Lisa. They were certified as a K9 team Wednesday in narcotic detection. Lisa is a German short-haired pointer. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office photo).
Investigation of Greenfield Shooting Incident Completed

An official report issued by former Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford, who retired earlier this month, details the events that led up to Assistant Chief Danny Smith discharging his service weapon at a fleeing vehicle in downtown Greenfield. According to the report, which is based on witness testimony and security...
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
New Administrator, Director Of Nursing At Henry County Healthcare

Paris, Tenn.– Henry County Healthcare Center has undergone a change in leadership within the last few weeks as David Len McBride takes over as Administrator and Judy Planty moves into the role of Director of Nursing. McBride, a native of Henry, graduated from McKenzie High School in McKenzie. After...
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.

PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
Man wanted for leaving scene of 3-vehicle crash in Graves Co. taken into custody

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A wanted man was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 21 after police say he left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in western Kentucky. Matthew Dale Hunt, 41 of Cunningham, Ky., was arrested on charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance and leaving the scene of an accident/fail to render with serious physical injury.
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire

A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
Union City Man Falls Victim to Phone Scam

A Union City man was the victim of a phone scam. Police reports said 76 year old Robert McCoy came to the Police Department, to report being scammed out of $2,900. Mr. McCoy told officers that he received a call at home from a subject that said it was his grandson.
Trafficking charges for Princeton man

A Princeton man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday. Princeton police searched a residence on East Green Street and seized three ounces of methamphetamine, twenty-three Neurontin pills, a quantity of marijuana, $498 in cash, and a loaded firearm. A detective arrested 56-year old Monty J. Lane on charges including...
