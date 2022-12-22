Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Henry County Government Offices To Open 2 Hours Late
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County General Government Offices will open two hours late Tuesday morning at 10 am. According to Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway, the temperature is forecasted to rise to 39 degrees Tuesday and opening two hous late should give extra time for road conditions to improve for the morning commute for county employees.
radionwtn.com
New Henry County Sheriff’s K9 Team On Duty
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County has a new K9 team. Cpl. Kyle Waldron has a new K9 partner named Lisa. They were certified as a K9 team Wednesday in narcotic detection. Lisa is a German short-haired pointer. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office photo).
Dresden Enterprise
Investigation of Greenfield Shooting Incident Completed
An official report issued by former Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford, who retired earlier this month, details the events that led up to Assistant Chief Danny Smith discharging his service weapon at a fleeing vehicle in downtown Greenfield. According to the report, which is based on witness testimony and security...
KFVS12
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
radionwtn.com
New Administrator, Director Of Nursing At Henry County Healthcare
Paris, Tenn.– Henry County Healthcare Center has undergone a change in leadership within the last few weeks as David Len McBride takes over as Administrator and Judy Planty moves into the role of Director of Nursing. McBride, a native of Henry, graduated from McKenzie High School in McKenzie. After...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway County Sheriff's Office finds drying operation, seizes estimated $49,000 of pot, psychedelic mushrooms
HAZEL, KY — After Calloway County Sheriff's Office seized an estimated $49,000 of drugs at a Hazel residence, three were arrested on mutliple charges, including felony trafficking charges of pot and trafficking charges of a hallucinogen, the sheriff's office posted on Friday. A residence in Hazel, Kentucky was searched...
2 teens charged with murder in connection with I-24 shooting in Robertson County
Two Clarksville teens have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Halloween night on Interstate 24.
Carjacking suspect accused of using child as shield taken into custody
A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
KFVS12
Man wanted for leaving scene of 3-vehicle crash in Graves Co. taken into custody
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A wanted man was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 21 after police say he left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in western Kentucky. Matthew Dale Hunt, 41 of Cunningham, Ky., was arrested on charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance and leaving the scene of an accident/fail to render with serious physical injury.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/20/22 – 12/21/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire
A police pursuit ended in Montgomery County Wednesday night when the suspected vehicle caught fire.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Falls Victim to Phone Scam
A Union City man was the victim of a phone scam. Police reports said 76 year old Robert McCoy came to the Police Department, to report being scammed out of $2,900. Mr. McCoy told officers that he received a call at home from a subject that said it was his grandson.
westkentuckystar.com
Trafficking charges for Princeton man
A Princeton man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday. Princeton police searched a residence on East Green Street and seized three ounces of methamphetamine, twenty-three Neurontin pills, a quantity of marijuana, $498 in cash, and a loaded firearm. A detective arrested 56-year old Monty J. Lane on charges including...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jury hands down maximum sentence in Graves County drug possession case
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County jury has sentenced a man to the maximum penalty after finding him guilty of drug possession charges and of being a felon in possession of a handgun. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says a jury on Tuesday sentenced Antonio Love to...
