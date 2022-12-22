Jack D. Bunnell, age 94, of Hardyville, Ky, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of the Fairview Church of Christ. Jack served a term as State Representative for Kentucky General Assembly. He also served three terms as Sergeant–at-Arms and one term as a supervisor of employees for the Senate in the Kentucky General Assembly. Locally, Jack was elected and served as a school board member for Hart County.

HARDYVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO