wcluradio.com
Richard “T-Bone” Walker
Mr. Richard “T-Bone” Walker, 55, of Glasgow, Ky passed away peacefully on December 21,2022 at his residence. Mr. Walker was a deacon at Richpond Baptist Church and a faithful member of Who U Wit Motorcycle Club. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William Burford Brown and...
wcluradio.com
Susie Pennington
Susie Pennington age 95 of Glasgow passed away Sunday, Dec. 25th at Glenview Health Care. She was the daughter of the late J. W. & Ollie Nunn Wilkerson. She was retired from GE and a member of the Mt. Beulah United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her...
wcluradio.com
Anna Russell Copas Ritter
Mrs. Anna Russell Copas Ritter, age 85, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Monroe County Medical Center. Anna was born in Vernon, on May 8, 1937, a daughter of the late Russell and Nardie (Stone) Copas. She was a member of the Homemakers and Garden Club, enjoyed her Bridge Club, and served as President of The Relay for Life. She was a member of Germany Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
Kathy Cutliff
Kathy Cutliff age 66 of Cave City passed away Saturday, December 24th at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. She was the daughter of the late Bill & Juanita Martin Bishop. Kathy attended The Way Church in Horse Cave. She is survived by her husband Ronnie Cutliff; two daughters Mindy...
wcluradio.com
Mr. William Ivory Jr.
Mr. William Ivory Jr., 60, of Bowling Green, Ky passed away on December 21,2022 at The Medical Center Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his parents William Ivory Sr. and Rosetta Lewis; son William Ivory III; and brother Ernest Franklin. He is survived by his wife Chiquita Ivory;...
wcluradio.com
Timothy William Brown
Timothy William Brown, 58, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born August 26, 1964 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Ernest Frank Brown and Gracie Marine Evans Brown. Timothy was a welder at Magna and loved working on cars. His grandkids were his life and he loved every minute spent with them.
wcluradio.com
Brenda Faye Harper
Brenda Faye Harper, age 72, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Glasgow on June 29, 1950, to the late Otha Lewis Fields and the late Fanny Lucille (Cross) Fields. She was retired from Highland Elementary School and attended Glasgow Wesleyan Church.
wcluradio.com
Richard Lowell Isenberg
Richard Lowell Isenberg, 84, of Mobile, AL, formerly of Monroe County, KY passed away Wednesday, December 21, at Gulf Coast Health & Rehab in Mobile, AL. Lowell was born in Monroe County, KY, on October 13, 1938, a son of the late Sherman and Elma (Hall) Isenberg. Lowell was a...
wcluradio.com
Jack D. Bunnell
Jack D. Bunnell, age 94, of Hardyville, Ky, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of the Fairview Church of Christ. Jack served a term as State Representative for Kentucky General Assembly. He also served three terms as Sergeant–at-Arms and one term as a supervisor of employees for the Senate in the Kentucky General Assembly. Locally, Jack was elected and served as a school board member for Hart County.
wcluradio.com
Patsy Harper-Roach
Patsy Harper-Roach, 89 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born, May 20, 1933 in Metcalfe County to the late Roy and Leava Jane Fields Brown. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Jim Will Harper and second husband Russell Roach. A brother Payne Brown and a sister Murriel Wilson.
wcluradio.com
Libby Frost
Libby Frost, 70, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric and A.O. Smith and a daughter of the late Billy Ray Carter and Shirley C. Stinson Carter. She is survived by...
wcluradio.com
John Marshall Bowles (Updated)
John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Barren County, Kentucky. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and...
wcluradio.com
Mark Blankenship
Mr. Mark Blankenship, age 53, of Park City, Kentucky passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Mark was born in Freeburn, Kentucky on March 4, 1969, a son of the late Archie and Fayetta (Fields) Blankenship. Mark is survived by his wife, Danielle...
adairvoice.com
Tammy Stotts Honored as Realtor of the Year
Southern Nest Realty broker and owner Tammy Stotts was honored recently as realtor of the year at the South Central Kentucky Association of REALTORS award ceremony and officer installation meeting. Members Elaine Rowlett, Kathy Nissley and Jerry Robertson were awarded five years service awards. The organization covers Adair, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Metcalfe, Monroe and Taylor counties.
wcluradio.com
Ruel Melton
Ruel Melton, age 81 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Bowling Green Medical Center. Ruel was born on January 19, 1941 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Marshall Gains and Mollie Key Melton. Ruel was a U.S. Army veteran, retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked for 35 years and a member of UAW #1111 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Elmer Melton, Ervin Melton, Bernard Melton, Olison Melton and Noxie Bruton.
wcluradio.com
Local group distributes more than 5,000 servings of food to Barren County families in need
GLASGOW — Two area organizations recently teamed up to distribute 5,044 servings of food to Barren County families facing hunger this winter. REALTOR® Association of Southern Kentucky (RASK) and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) sponsored the disbursement. The food was delivered to the Barren County School District on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
WBKO
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
lakercountry.com
Nine indicted by grand jury
A Russell County grand jury indicted nine individuals yesterday. Jimmy Weston, age 40, of Russell Springs, on charges of fleeing or evading police first degree, speeding 17 mph over the limit, driving under the influence third offense, operating on a suspended license, failure to surrender a revoked license, criminal mischief second degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to notify address change.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow residents displaced in early morning fire
GLASGOW — A house along West Cherry Street caught fire early Friday morning. Glasgow Fire responded to the suspected fire around 1:13 a.m. at 533 W. Cherry St., according to a news release. The fire was found isolated in one room of the home. Fire crews extinguished the blaze...
wnky.com
Man arrested following stabbing on Glen Lily Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say a victim was stabbed in Bowling Green this morning. Thursday morning, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of stabbing on the 200 block of Glen Lily Road. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with...
