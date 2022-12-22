Read full article on original website
Tory Lanez Guilty on All Charges in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
UPDATE (Dec 23):. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has released the following statement to XXL in the wake of Tory Lanez being found guilty on all charges in his trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."
Pardison Fontaine Makes Statement in Defense of Women Ahead of Tory Lanez Trial Verdict
Pardison Fontaine has issued a statement in defense of women ahead of the announcement of the Tory Lanez trial verdict for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Thursday (Dec. 22), Pardison Fontaine shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story where he showed sympathy for women who have suffered "injustice."
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health
Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
Lil Gotit Calls Out 6ix9ine After Tekashi Disrespected Lil Keed Over Gunna’s Snitching Allegations
Lil Gotit is going after 6ix9ine after Tekashi disrespected the late Lil Keed. Yesterday (Dec. 19), Lil Gotit posted an Instagram Story calling out the infamous rainbow-haired rapper after 6ix9ine had disrespected Keed while going after Gunna for allegedly snitching. Keed died at 24 in May of this year. "Aye,...
Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report
Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
Bobby Shmurda Appears to React to YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Blueface Talking About YB and Bobby’s Beef
Bobby Shmurda and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's beef rages on, and it appears that Blueface got caught in the fray. On Friday (Dec. 23), NBA YoungBoy hosted his weekly Never Broke Again Radio program on Amazon's App platform. During his show, Blueface called in to chat with YB and the topic of his feud with Bobby Shmurda came up.
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears Speaking on Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian said it's not easy co-parenting with Kanye West. In an emotional interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, which premiered on Monday (Dec. 26), Kim Kardashian broke down in tears and disclosed that co-parenting with Kanye West has been very difficult but she is doing everything possible to shield their children from seeing and hearing their famous father's erratic behavior and hateful comments.
Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch
Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Lupe Fiasco Won’t Reconcile With Kid Cudi, Calls Him a ‘Sneaky Punk Bitch Ass Bitch’
You can add Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi to the list of rap beefs that will never be resolved. Recently, Lupe made it clear that he would never reconcile with Cudi and explained why. On Saturday (Dec. 24), Lupe Fiasco jumped on Twitter to address a fan's question to him...
Akon Defends Nick Cannon Having Numerous Kids With Multiple Women, Says That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be
Akon is defending Nick Cannon's philosophy regarding having numerous kids with multiple women. In fact, the legendary crooner thinks that Nick's lifestyle is exactly how "life is supposed to be." On Monday (Dec. 19), Akon sat down for a lengthy interview on The Zeze Millz Show. During the hour-long interview,...
The Eras Tour Might Make Taylor Swift a Billionaire — Fans React
After all the drama with Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift is set to reach billionaire status in 2023 due to her headline-making Eras Tour. According to Forbes, she could earn nearly 48 times more than Ticketmaster from the ticket sales for the tour, which were so cutthroat they crashed the site and landed Ticketmaster in some long-awaited hot water over their business practices.
Pop Star Zara Larsson Defends Herself After ‘Edited’ Comment Using ‘Gay Slur’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Zara Larsson, a Swedish pop star known for hits like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You," defended herself on TikTok after an "edited" comment allegedly made by her went viral on the app. The fake comment was posted by @6aloha_senoritas9 on TikTok and was made to look like Larsson called...
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
O.J. Simpson Denies Being Khloe Kardashian’s Father, Calls Kris Jenner ‘A Cute Girl’
Khloe Kardashian is the third daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, but for years, conspiracy theorists have discussed the possibility that her real father could be O.J. Simpson. On Sunday (Dec. 18), Simpson appeared on the Full Send podcast to set the record straight on the long-standing...
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Christmas 2022: Lizzo, Mariah Carey, the Kardashians and More Celebrities Celebrate
Tis the season to bring out the matching pajamas, frost the cookies and make sure to wrap all the presents!. While many have been getting ready for Christmas since November, our favorite celebrities are also doing the same thing. From decorating the tree as a family to having some fun in the snow, stars have done many things get into the holiday spirit. Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, shared photos of their first family Christmas with their new daughter, Royce, earlier this week and even paid a visit to Santa, which Wilson posted to her Instagram stories.
Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For
Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.
Pusha T Proclaims to Have the Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year Plus Discusses Kanye West, Drake and More
Pusha T’s 20-year rap career has been a marathon run for the ages. From bricks to billboards, grams to the Grammys, he’s still grindin’ while carrying top-shelf street rap on his back. Interview C. Vernon Coleman II. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022...
Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million
Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
Pusha T Says He’s No Longer President of G.O.O.D. Music, Distances Himself From Kanye West
Pusha T is no longer affiliated with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label in any way. Today (Dec. 19), Push revealed in an exclusive cover story interview with XXL that not only is he no longer president of Ye's record company, but he's not associated with the label at all. The...
