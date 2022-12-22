ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.9 KISS FM

Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health

Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
96.9 KISS FM

Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report

Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.
96.9 KISS FM

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears Speaking on Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian said it's not easy co-parenting with Kanye West. In an emotional interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, which premiered on Monday (Dec. 26), Kim Kardashian broke down in tears and disclosed that co-parenting with Kanye West has been very difficult but she is doing everything possible to shield their children from seeing and hearing their famous father's erratic behavior and hateful comments.
96.9 KISS FM

Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch

Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
96.9 KISS FM

The Eras Tour Might Make Taylor Swift a Billionaire — Fans React

After all the drama with Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift is set to reach billionaire status in 2023 due to her headline-making Eras Tour. According to Forbes, she could earn nearly 48 times more than Ticketmaster from the ticket sales for the tour, which were so cutthroat they crashed the site and landed Ticketmaster in some long-awaited hot water over their business practices.
96.9 KISS FM

Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts

Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
96.9 KISS FM

North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH

North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
96.9 KISS FM

Christmas 2022: Lizzo, Mariah Carey, the Kardashians and More Celebrities Celebrate

Tis the season to bring out the matching pajamas, frost the cookies and make sure to wrap all the presents!. While many have been getting ready for Christmas since November, our favorite celebrities are also doing the same thing. From decorating the tree as a family to having some fun in the snow, stars have done many things get into the holiday spirit. Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, shared photos of their first family Christmas with their new daughter, Royce, earlier this week and even paid a visit to Santa, which Wilson posted to her Instagram stories.
96.9 KISS FM

Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For

Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.
96.9 KISS FM

Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million

Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

