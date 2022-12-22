Read full article on original website
Police: Driver who collided with snow plow has been located
UPDATE Troopers have located the driver in question. Idaho State Police thank the public for their assistance. ORIGINAL STORY Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. ...
Police looking for motorist who collided with snow plow on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Transportation Department plow out-of-service. ...
Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
Woman, 2 juveniles taken to hospital following crash on I-15
INKOM — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 6:51 p.m. on Dec. 23 at northbound I-15 near milepost 57 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on I-15 near milepost 57, lost control and struck a guard rail, where it came to rest in the right lane.
Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20
POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
Wrecks on local roads send two adults and two children to hospital
Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital following Friday wrecks on local roads. The first crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a Subaru Outback SUV driving on the South Valley Connector in south Pocatello left the roadway and crashed through a nearby fence, police said. The man driving the Subaru was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following the accident, authorities said. ...
Where is Michael Winward? He’s been missing 85 days and investigators need help finding him
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Michael Smith Winward. It has now been 85 days since he was last seen and investigators say there have been no breaks in the case. Winward, 86, was last seen on Oct. 2...
Bannock County officials warn local residents about ongoing phone scammer impersonating deputies
Bannock County officials are warning local residents about an ongoing phone scam involving a caller impersonating a member of the Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to exploit money from unsuspecting victims. Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone says the incident was first reported to the Sheriff’s Office about five weeks ago. “We received our first tip that someone was impersonating former high-ranking employees of the Sheriff’s Office, calling people to say...
Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film
POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
Idaho grandmother in ICU after crawling to neighbor's for help following house fire
AMMON, Idaho — An Ammon woman is lucky to be alive after a fire started at her home early Thursday morning. Jill Cooley, 59, is recovering in the ICU at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after crawling from her house on East Rawson Street to a neighbor's to get help around 4 a.m.
Two Pocatello police vehicles struck at accident scene
POCATELLO — Two police vehicles were struck at an accident scene on Wednesday afternoon at a busy south Pocatello intersection. Both police vehicles were occupied by officers but they were not injured, police said. The initial crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. at Bannock Highway and Johnny Creek Road and involved a car and a pickup truck. ...
Motorists warned about numerous elk, deer and moose along I-15, I-86 and other local roads
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are advising travelers to slow down due to large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along I-86 from Pocatello to American Falls. Over the last couple of weeks large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the Reservation, along with numerous moose. Winter conditions have pushed these animals to lower elevations along I-15, I-86 and nearby Reservation roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists. ...
East Idaho to get new youth crisis center
A youth crisis center is set to open in Bonneville County in May. Badger Inc., an affiliate of Rehabilitative Health Services, was one of four organizations to receive a grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections to open the crisis centers. Rehabilitative Health Services, which has provided mental health care in eastern Idaho for 25 years, also runs the Behavioral Health...
Couple and their pets miraculously survive propane explosion that ripped apart Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A propane explosion blew apart a south Pocatello home Thursday afternoon but the couple and their pets who lived there all survived, authorities said. Emergency responders said it was a “miracle” that the husband suffered only minor injuries in the blast while his wife and their two dogs and parrot all escaped the home unscathed. The explosion at the couple’s home on Garton Lane off of South Fifth...
Very cold conditions on Thursday morning
Wind chill temperatures reached below zero for all of Eastern Idaho on Thursday morning. The post Very cold conditions on Thursday morning appeared first on Local News 8.
A Feel Good Friday thanks for an EIRMC employee who found an envelope full of cash
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Terri about an EIRMC employee named Janell who saved Terri’s Christmas. Here’s what Terri wrote:...
Man who attacked restaurant workers in Pocatello gets probation
POCATELLO — A man charged after attacking a local restaurant’s employees has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to burglary and malicious injury to property. Darion Tyron Vinson, Jr., 24, was sentenced to four years probation by District Judge Javier Gabiola this week, court records show. A...
Case prolonged for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's death
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman arrested for failure to report the death of then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, will have her case set back another month while she is residing in a state hospital in Blackfoot. A Payette County judge prolonged her case further on Friday by...
Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
Man sentenced to probation after attacking two people in their home
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced on Tuesday after assaulting a couple in their home and being found in possession of illegal drugs. Michael Webster, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and felony possession of a controlled substance.
