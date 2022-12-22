ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseysbest.com

Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
Daily Voice

Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community

A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
MANVILLE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrates first Christmas Eve Mass as oratory

Families straggled into Our Lady of Mount Carmel for their annual Christmas Eve Mass for the first time since its conversion to an oratory in September. An oratory is designated as a worship place for daily prayer and the celebration of Mass and sacraments. Not only was this the first Christmas service under a new title but it’s also the first Christmas service for the new rector, Father Giandomenico M. Flora.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny EMS will be no more after Dec. 31 … then what happens?

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Kearny Emergency Rescue Squad, also known as Kearny Emergency Medical Services, will end a two-decade-long tenure in town and Kearny figures to have a replacement lined up by then. The town’s governing body is slated to meet shortly to select another private...
KEARNY, NJ
Golf.com

This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair musically celebrates winter and the holidays

Montclair residents know how to ring in the holidays. And they did just that through Montclair Make Music Winter on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Montclair Make Music Day committee played host to the Make Music Winter event, bringing together people of all ages and musical levels to celebrate the holidays and the winter solstice.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot

EDGEWATER, N.J. - The bitter cold temperatures across our region led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey - cars still stuck in frozen flood waters after last week's storm. Residents in Edgewater describe the parking lot as an ice-skating rink, and it's easy to see why. It's a result of water from the Hudson River that came up and over, then froze. It's not only impacting the parkign lot itself, but some of the cars - which are now stuck."I just lost my car," said car owner Leyla Pagano."Have you tried getting it out?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked."No, you can't. It's...
EDGEWATER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

People Get Ready, There’s A Train Show Coming

LAKEWOOD – Little did anyone know that when the five founding members of a local hobby club first formed their group in 1987 that it would still be running strong 35 years later. But that’s exactly what happened, and the Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders (OCSMR) recently had their open house Christmas Train Show on Dec. 10 and 11 to demonstrate to the general public just how engaging their hobby can be.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Montclair Local

Howe House saved by the Montclair community

The effort to save the James Howe House, the first property in town to be owned by a freed slave, has paid off. On Thursday morning, Dec. 22, it was announced that the sale of the property to Friends of the Howe House had been finalized after an offer of $400,000 was accepted by the owner.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
NEWARK, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
755
Followers
4K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy