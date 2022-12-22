Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community
A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrates first Christmas Eve Mass as oratory
Families straggled into Our Lady of Mount Carmel for their annual Christmas Eve Mass for the first time since its conversion to an oratory in September. An oratory is designated as a worship place for daily prayer and the celebration of Mass and sacraments. Not only was this the first Christmas service under a new title but it’s also the first Christmas service for the new rector, Father Giandomenico M. Flora.
Two arrested in connection to death of Post University basketball player: Officials
Two New Jersey teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Post University Basketball player Phillip Urban, according to the Office of The Mercer County Prosecutor.
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
Kearny EMS will be no more after Dec. 31 … then what happens?
At midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Kearny Emergency Rescue Squad, also known as Kearny Emergency Medical Services, will end a two-decade-long tenure in town and Kearny figures to have a replacement lined up by then. The town’s governing body is slated to meet shortly to select another private...
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022
The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Montclair musically celebrates winter and the holidays
Montclair residents know how to ring in the holidays. And they did just that through Montclair Make Music Winter on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Montclair Make Music Day committee played host to the Make Music Winter event, bringing together people of all ages and musical levels to celebrate the holidays and the winter solstice.
Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot
EDGEWATER, N.J. - The bitter cold temperatures across our region led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey - cars still stuck in frozen flood waters after last week's storm. Residents in Edgewater describe the parking lot as an ice-skating rink, and it's easy to see why. It's a result of water from the Hudson River that came up and over, then froze. It's not only impacting the parkign lot itself, but some of the cars - which are now stuck."I just lost my car," said car owner Leyla Pagano."Have you tried getting it out?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked."No, you can't. It's...
A $40,000 bill for Montclair Fire Department inquiry, and Township Council votes not to pay
Nearly a year after Montclair hired an outside law firm to investigate accusations of racial bias in the fire department’s most recent promotion test, the Township Council has taken the unusual step of deciding not to pay the firm’s nearly $40,000 bill, this coming after the investigator apparently no found evidence of bias.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
NJ Native Shot Dead By Ex-BF At European Wax Center In Georgia
A 19-year-old Bergen County native was shot and killed at her workplace by her ex-boyfriend in Georgia, authorities said. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, shot and killed Natalie Sampayo, a Garfield native, dead at European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard in Savannah, GA, around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, Savannah police said.
People Get Ready, There’s A Train Show Coming
LAKEWOOD – Little did anyone know that when the five founding members of a local hobby club first formed their group in 1987 that it would still be running strong 35 years later. But that’s exactly what happened, and the Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders (OCSMR) recently had their open house Christmas Train Show on Dec. 10 and 11 to demonstrate to the general public just how engaging their hobby can be.
Frequent Offender Nabbed Fleeing Fair Lawn Restaurant Break-In: Authorities
A repeat offender with a proverbial arm's-length rap sheet was captured by Fair Lawn police after he broke into a local restaurant, authorities said. Then they had to let him go. Manuel Cravero, 34, of Prospect Park was seen on surveillance cameras inside the Crafstman, a gastropub on Maple Avenue,...
Howe House saved by the Montclair community
The effort to save the James Howe House, the first property in town to be owned by a freed slave, has paid off. On Thursday morning, Dec. 22, it was announced that the sale of the property to Friends of the Howe House had been finalized after an offer of $400,000 was accepted by the owner.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
3 Great Pizza Places In Newark
If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
