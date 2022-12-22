Read full article on original website
A $40,000 bill for Montclair Fire Department inquiry, and Township Council votes not to pay
Nearly a year after Montclair hired an outside law firm to investigate accusations of racial bias in the fire department’s most recent promotion test, the Township Council has taken the unusual step of deciding not to pay the firm’s nearly $40,000 bill, this coming after the investigator apparently no found evidence of bias.
Montclair Public Schools to host property tax relief presentation
The Montclair school district has arranged a meeting for property owners to learn about how to save on their taxes. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Montclair Public Schools will host a free presentation by the New Jersey Department of the Treasury about the state’s two tax relief programs, ANCHOR and Senior Freeze. The event will take place at noon in the Wally Choice Community Center, located at 45 Maple Avenue.
Howe House saved by the Montclair community
The effort to save the James Howe House, the first property in town to be owned by a freed slave, has paid off. On Thursday morning, Dec. 22, it was announced that the sale of the property to Friends of the Howe House had been finalized after an offer of $400,000 was accepted by the owner.
Montclair Planning Board focuses on height of buildings in Lackawanna Plaza plan
What is tall, what is too tall, and what is taller than the eye perceives? And how does it all appear from completely contrasting vantage points?. These were the questions running through the Planning Board session Monday night, Dec. 19, as Montclair continues to grapple with the township's redevelopment plan for Lackawanna Plaza. The proposal envisions a transformation of the site, largely barren for several years, into a complex of apartment buildings, shops, restaurants, office space and a long-needed supermarket.
Montclair musically celebrates winter and the holidays
Montclair residents know how to ring in the holidays. And they did just that through Montclair Make Music Winter on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Montclair Make Music Day committee played host to the Make Music Winter event, bringing together people of all ages and musical levels to celebrate the holidays and the winter solstice.
Montclair Planning Board continuing discussion on Lackawanna Plaza plan tonight
The Montclair Planning Board is scheduled to continue its review of the township’s Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan at its meeting tonight at 7:30 in the Municipal Building. The meeting will also be streamed on YouTube. The Planning Board began its 60-day review of the plan on Dec. 12 with presentations...
Alexander Duncan Kidd, longtime community leader, dies at 91
Alexander Duncan Kidd of Jackson, Wyoming, formerly of Montclair, whose long record of service to the township was officially honored by the Township Council, died on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. He was 91. Mr. Kidd was born in 1931 in Paterson, the only child of Alexander Kidd and Helen Elizabeth...
Seeking a Montclair license to grow marijuana, with a hometown touch
Two years ago, in a first-floor home office in Montclair, working a few feet from his father at a long countertop desk, Andrew Marshall’s business plan began to take shape. His idea – to establish a cannabis-growing company that would be entrenched in his hometown and bring a personal touch to an industry that is burgeoning across the state and country.
Neighborhood residents press for Montclair to scale back Lackawanna Plaza plan
Concerned that the proposed makeover of Lackawanna Plaza will put strains on everyday parts of life in Montclair, including the delivery of basic services, a small group of residents gathered on Thursday, Dec. 15, to argue for a scaled-down project. The meeting, led by 4th Ward Councilor David Cummings at...
Obituary: Sally DiMaggio
Sally DiMaggio of Little Falls, formerly of Montclair, died on Dec. 22, 2022. She was 48. Ms. DiMaggio graduated from Montclair High School and Kean University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in business. She recently worked for Cushman & Wakefield in Paramus, where she was a property administrator. Ms....
Governor appoints Spiller to state task force on teacher shortages
Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller was appointed earlier this month to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey, a group created by Gov. Phil Murphy to provide recommendations to address teacher shortages across the state. Spiller is also president of the New Jersey Education Association, the statewide...
Lackawanna Plaza plan sparks discussion about what a neighborhood is
An overarching question emerged as the Montclair Planning Board officially began its review of the township’s redevelopment plan for Lackawanna Plaza on Monday, Dec. 12. The question: What is a neighborhood?. Earlier this month, the Township Council sent the redevelopment plan for the 8.2-acre site at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Obituary: Glenys Whittington (Jenkins) Jones
Glenys Whittington (Jenkins) Jones of Southport, North Carolina, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on Dec. 7, 2022, in Southport. She was 98. Born in 1924 in Swansea, Wales, Mrs. Jones was the firstborn of Daniel and Jane Whittington Thomas Jenkins. Her earliest childhood memories were of freedom...
Montclair sees second water main break this week
A water main on Upper Mountain Avenue occurred early Saturday, Dec. 17, the Montclair Water Bureau announced. The break comes just two days after a pipe burst at Bloomfield and Midland avenues. The incident on Saturday occurred at 4:45 a.m. when a major water main burst on Upper Mountain Avenue,...
NJ subpoenas Montclair for councilors’ personnel and pay records
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has issued a subpoena to Montclair Township, seeking a sweeping array of pay records, time sheets and attendance logs for all the Township Council members. The subpoena does not state a reason for demanding the records. But it comes two months after the...
Montclair Board of Education president and vice president bid farewell
Two Montclair Board of Education leaders – President Latifah Jannah and Vice President Priscilla Church – bid farewell Monday, sitting behind their name placards in the George Inness Annex cafeteria for the last time. The two have served on the board since 2018, and will be replaced by...
Montclair schools technology department continues work on network infrastructure
Earlier this year, the Montclair school district’s technology department announced it was shifting its focus to upgrading the district’s network infrastructure, after a year spent creating and solidifying its one-to-one Chromebook initiative. The department has outlined three main goals – building a secure network, creating a well-structured and...
Montclair school district takes next steps on $187.7 million bond referendum work
Montclair school district leaders are taking the next steps on the $187.7 million project to repair and upgrade district schools — hiring a construction management company to oversee the six-year project, solidifying a group of expert volunteers to advise the district and authorizing the sale of $70 million in school bonds.
Bats – beguiling but besmirched – can be allies (What’s in Your Backyard)
Officer Kennedy from Animal Control assured me he’d never encountered one in this position before. And when I first spotted it, it took me a moment to register what it was. But the small, dark shape, wings folded like a tiny umbrella and dark claws touching the water, could only mean one thing: A bat had taken a dip in my toilet.
Montclair repairs water main break
The Montclair Water Bureau announced that it has made repairs and to the water main break that occurred early this morning. A boil water advisory issued to a portion of the town still remains in effect until further notice. This was the third water main break in Montclair in the last four months.
