Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Montclair Public Schools to host property tax relief presentation

The Montclair school district has arranged a meeting for property owners to learn about how to save on their taxes. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Montclair Public Schools will host a free presentation by the New Jersey Department of the Treasury about the state’s two tax relief programs, ANCHOR and Senior Freeze. The event will take place at noon in the Wally Choice Community Center, located at 45 Maple Avenue.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Howe House saved by the Montclair community

The effort to save the James Howe House, the first property in town to be owned by a freed slave, has paid off. On Thursday morning, Dec. 22, it was announced that the sale of the property to Friends of the Howe House had been finalized after an offer of $400,000 was accepted by the owner.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Planning Board focuses on height of buildings in Lackawanna Plaza plan

What is tall, what is too tall, and what is taller than the eye perceives? And how does it all appear from completely contrasting vantage points?. These were the questions running through the Planning Board session Monday night, Dec. 19, as Montclair continues to grapple with the township's redevelopment plan for Lackawanna Plaza. The proposal envisions a transformation of the site, largely barren for several years, into a complex of apartment buildings, shops, restaurants, office space and a long-needed supermarket.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair musically celebrates winter and the holidays

Montclair residents know how to ring in the holidays. And they did just that through Montclair Make Music Winter on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Montclair Make Music Day committee played host to the Make Music Winter event, bringing together people of all ages and musical levels to celebrate the holidays and the winter solstice.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Seeking a Montclair license to grow marijuana, with a hometown touch

Two years ago, in a first-floor home office in Montclair, working a few feet from his father at a long countertop desk, Andrew Marshall’s business plan began to take shape. His idea – to establish a cannabis-growing company that would be entrenched in his hometown and bring a personal touch to an industry that is burgeoning across the state and country.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Sally DiMaggio

Sally DiMaggio of Little Falls, formerly of Montclair, died on Dec. 22, 2022. She was 48. Ms. DiMaggio graduated from Montclair High School and Kean University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in business. She recently worked for Cushman & Wakefield in Paramus, where she was a property administrator. Ms....
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Glenys Whittington (Jenkins) Jones

Glenys Whittington (Jenkins) Jones of Southport, North Carolina, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on Dec. 7, 2022, in Southport. She was 98. Born in 1924 in Swansea, Wales, Mrs. Jones was the firstborn of Daniel and Jane Whittington Thomas Jenkins. Her earliest childhood memories were of freedom...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Montclair Local

Montclair sees second water main break this week

A water main on Upper Mountain Avenue occurred early Saturday, Dec. 17, the Montclair Water Bureau announced. The break comes just two days after a pipe burst at Bloomfield and Midland avenues. The incident on Saturday occurred at 4:45 a.m. when a major water main burst on Upper Mountain Avenue,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair repairs water main break

The Montclair Water Bureau announced that it has made repairs and to the water main break that occurred early this morning. A boil water advisory issued to a portion of the town still remains in effect until further notice. This was the third water main break in Montclair in the last four months.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

