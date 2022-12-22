What is tall, what is too tall, and what is taller than the eye perceives? And how does it all appear from completely contrasting vantage points?. These were the questions running through the Planning Board session Monday night, Dec. 19, as Montclair continues to grapple with the township's redevelopment plan for Lackawanna Plaza. The proposal envisions a transformation of the site, largely barren for several years, into a complex of apartment buildings, shops, restaurants, office space and a long-needed supermarket.

