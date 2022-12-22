ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Immaculate Reception anniversary events Friday moved inside because of weather

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
The threat of inclement weather Friday has forced the Pittsburgh Steelers to move a planned celebration of the Immaculate Reception 50th anniversary to inside Acrisure Stadium.

Voted as the greatest play in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception ceremony was scheduled to be held outside Stage AE on West General Robinson Street at 3:30 p.m. It now will take place inside the FedEx Great Hall, which will be open from 2-5 p.m. and is free to the public.

The temperature in mid-afternoon Friday is expected to be 3 degrees with significant gusts of wind.

The Steelers still plan to play a replay of Jack Fleming’s call of the Immaculate Reception at 3:41 p.m. — the exact moment Franco Harris caught the deflected pass and scored a game-winning touchdown 50 years ago. It just will take place inside the Great Hall with speakers set up outside so fans can still hear it at the monument.

The public festivities originally called for Steelers team president Art Rooney to speak along with members of the 1972 Steelers and Oakland Raiders. But in lieu of Harris’ death Wednesday, the Steelers and Raiders players will have no involvement at the festivities.

The Steelers still plan to retire Harris’ jersey No. 32 at halftime Saturday when the Steelers and Raiders play at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers pro shop, Hall of Honor museum and Great Hall will remain open Friday. Food and beverages can be purchased at Franco’s Pizzeria and Pub 33. Parking is available at Stage AE, Gold Lot 1, the Gold Lot 1 Garage and Gold Lot 2.

The Steelers also are having a recreation of events from Dec. 23, 1972 that will be made available on their social media channels Friday afternoon.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

