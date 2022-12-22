Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Paves way against LAL
Doncic posted 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers. Doncic endured a slow start in this one since the Lakers double-teamed him often, but he still found a way to get it done and finished with 30-plus points for the sixth time over his last eight appearances while also ending just one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. Doncic can struggle with efficiency at times, but the star guard is firmly entrenched as a top fantasy asset, regardless of the format, and is among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including scoring and usage rate.
CBS Sports
Nets' Joe Harris: Remains sidelined Monday
Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. Harris sat out Friday's game against the Bucks due to left knee soreness and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Seth Curry will likely see increased playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Christmas
Green is questionable for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Grizzlies due to right foot soreness. Green has struggled lately, shooting just 36.5 percent from the field over his past eight appearances. If he sits out Sunday, bigger roles could be available for Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb, James Wiseman and other big men.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Bengals' wild win over Patriots ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
The Bengals' 22-18 win over the Patriots was definitely one of the wildest games of Week 16. Not only did it provide us with a lot of drama, but it also gave us a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Scores in return
Cooks recorded four catches on nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans. Cooks played for the first time since Week 12, and he drew nine targets on 32 pass attempts combined between the Texans' quarterbacks. He was inefficient with his opportunity overall, though he caught the game-winning score from six yards away late in the fourth quarter. Cooks also chipped in a 16-yard catch early in the third quarter to account for his longest gain of the day. He should retain a significant role in the Houston offense for the rest of the season, though poor quarterback play could mean he doesn't make a consistent statistical impact.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Not returning Sunday
Dulcich has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Dulcich reeled in four of eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, marking his second end-zone visit of the season. His status now will need to be watched as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 road matchup with the Chiefs next Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons
Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Three catches in OT win
Evans brought in three of eight targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night. It was shaping up as another highly inefficient night for the Tom Brady-Evans connection until the duo got cooking at the most critical time of the game. Evans recorded two catches for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' game-winning drive in overtime, helping somewhat salvage an otherwise disappointing night that saw him as the intended target on both of Brady's interceptions. Evans did cross the 900-yard mark for the season with Sunday's production, and he'll aim to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold for the ninth time in as many pro seasons during a pivotal Week 17 home clash against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Breaks century mark again
Kelce corralled six of eight targets for 113 yards in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks. Kelce did all the dirty work between the red zones in this one, producing his second 100-yard receiving effort in as many weeks. The star tight end has been on a touchdown drought over the last four weeks, but it is hard to complain about a player who has already contributed 12 scores through 15 games. Look for Kelce to remain heavily involved in the offensive gameplan ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Ruled out Sunday
Watson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game in Miami. Watson put together a productive first half, gathering in six of eight targets for 49 yards. However, he emerged from halftime as questionable to return due to a hip issue, which will end his Week 16 after all. With Watson in street clothes for the rest of Sunday, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Ugly effort in loss
Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He added seven rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Willis drew his fourth start of the season with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sidelined, but he struggled to get the Titans' offense moving. He averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt and his longest completion of the day went for just 14 yards. In addition, Willis threw a pair of interceptions, the first of which came on a potential game-winning drive inside Houston territory late in the fourth quarter. Positively, he did tally a 14-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter. While that hinted at his potential to excel, Willis' outlook for the final two games of the regular season is not positive.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Dislocates kneecap
Collins indicated that he dislocated his kneecap Saturday against the Patriots, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. On the plus side, Collins said that he is moving well after having popped his knee back into place. That said, the right tackle acknowledged that he's likely to miss the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes for 29 with 11 assists
Jokic recorded 29 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Jokic opened the game with 10 points in the first quarter on 5-of-7 shooting while also dishing out four assists to help Denver get out to an early lead. He knocked down just two more shots for eight points between the second and third quarters before pouring in 11 on 5-of-6 shooting in the fourth. The reigning MVP also dished out 11 assists in the contest and has posted at least 10 assists in three straight.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Slower night than usual Friday
Gobert chipped in eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics. Gobert had tallied double digits in the scoring column in six straight games but didn't sport the same shooting volume as usual Friday, attempting just four shots on the night. He did collect 12 rebounds in the contest, so all was not lost from a fantasy standpoint, though he knocked down just half of his four free-throw attempts. Gobert is still a double-double threat on a nightly basis and is worth starting in the vast majority of fantasy formats at this point.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Progressing, remains out this week
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that he doesn't expect Rubio to play in any of the Cavaliers' three games this week, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Rubio advanced to 5-on-5 work in practice earlier this month and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Dec. 28, 2021, but the veteran point guard looks as though he'll need a little more ramp-up time. Bickerstaff indicated that Rubio should be ready to go shortly after New Year's Day, so the 32-year-old will presumably be viewed as day-to-day once the calendar flips to 2023. Once Rubio is cleared to make his season debut, he'll likely handle a small role off the bench as the primary backup to Darius Garland and will presumably have to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for most of what's left of the season.
