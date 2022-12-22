Why ‘Shark Tank’ Investor Sprang for Seasonal Decor Subscription Boxes

As working moms, Liz Voelker and Kristina Barnes had little time for holiday decorating, even though they loved the look of seasonal decor in their homes.

“We both had at one point experienced this personal ‘pain point’ and wondered, ‘Why can’t a box magically appear on our doorstep with decor for our favorite holidays/seasons, picked out for us and our style?’” Barnes and Voelker said. “There are countless services that curate and deliver products in a box to your doorstep for other categories: from pet food to diapers to clothing to food. We kept waiting for someone else to create ReadyFestive, and then finally we thought: ‘why not us?’”

Kristina Barnes and Liz Voelker founded ReadyFestive in 2019.

The pair launched their seasonal decor subscription business, ReadyFestive, in 2019. The service offers seasonal and holiday decor boxes priced at $69 to $159, covering a variety of holidays, including Hanukkah, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Fourth of July and more.

By 2020, the business was starting to take off, but suddenly the pandemic threw a wrench into their plans. Like so many, Barnes and Voelker found themselves at home, attempting to juggle work and homeschooling their children. But quarantine presented an unexpected opportunity for their business.

“We saw a huge surge in sign-ups due to the lockdowns and the fact that people couldn’t go out and shop for festive home decor ,” Barnes and Voelker said. “What we’re seeing now is that our customers don’t want to go back to spending hours driving to multiple stores to search multiple aisles for cute, quality products that all work together.”

Earlier this month, Barnes and Voelker received another major boost to their business after appearing on the hit TV show “ Shark Tank .”

“Pitching on Shark Tank was exciting and as expected, intimidating, but at the end of the day we were in a room full of investors and treated it as such,” Barnes and Voelker said. “In our prep we focused on knowing our numbers, knowing our ‘swimlanes’ in terms of answering questions, and ultimately, our goal was to convince/secure at least one Shark to invest—which we achieved.”

ReadyFestive made a deal with Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec to receive $250,000 in exchange for 18 percent equity in the company. Barnes and Voelker said the partnership will not only infuse their business with capital, but also expertise from Herjavec on how to take ReadyFestive to the next level.

“We have a lot to learn from him—he has other similar businesses like Tipsy Elves , which falls into the same category and has a lot of synergies,” Barnes and Voelker said. “The holiday and seasonal home decor market is a $25 billion dollar industry in the U.S. alone with a ton of opportunity for disruptive companies like ours. As far as we’re concerned, the sky’s the limit for where we can grow from here.”