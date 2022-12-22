ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr Beast asked Elon Musk if he could be Twitter CEO and the answer was surprising

By Ariana Baio
 4 days ago

Move over nepo babies, because online bromances could be the secret to getting a high-power tech job.

It's no secret that Twitter owner Elon Musk and YouTuber Mr Beast are buddy-buddy.

The two frequently interact on Twitter, whether that's playfully messing with each other or supporting each other's endeavors. And their friendly relationship could mean a job for Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

Just two months after acquiring the platform, Elon Musk announced he will be stepping down as CEO of Twitter after users voted him out.

With a vacancy in the position, Donaldson asked Musk if he could be the CEO of Twitter on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1Jmm_0jrq5h3q00

And surprisingly, Musk is not against it.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, responded to Donaldson's inquiry saying , "it's not out of the question."

At just 24 years old, Donaldson may seem young to be taking over a tech company but the internet personality has found immense success online.

With 122 million subscribers on YouTube, Donaldson has translated his online following into a real-life community and business. He's opened his own burger business and food company called Feastables.

Like Musk, Donaldson has dipped his toe into tech investments as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xocv1_0jrq5h3q00

Even if Musk's friendly relationship with Donaldson makes him a potential candidate for the Twitter CEO position, he will likely face tough competition.

Already other online personalities, like Trainwreck, have inquired about taking over Musk's position.

The list of potential successors ranges from Jared Kushner to David Sacks or even Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey.

Musk said anyone interested in his position “must like pain a lot” to run a company that is “in the fast lane to bankruptcy." He said ones he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job" he will only run the software and servers team.

