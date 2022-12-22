Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Now that blizzard conditions have passed, Marquette County residents are faced with removing all that snow. Homes in Ishpeming and Negaunee saw snow drifts up to their windows. Monday afternoon, people were still working to clear their driveways. Ishpeming resident Dee St. Aandre said she came...
WLUC
UP residents make the most of the recent snow in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday weekend’s winter storm now over, many Upper Michigan residents are using their remaining time off between Christmas and New Year’s to enjoy the fresh snow. The Marquette area saw about 14 inches of snowfall over the weekend. Monday, in addition to...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard
The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
Video: Wind, waves, and snow arrive in the Upper Peninsula
As much of the Upper Peninsula is under a Blizzard Warning on Friday, strong winds have begun to pick up along the coast of Lake Superior.
WLUC
More snow expected Tuesday before 2023 warmup
A chance of lake-effect snow showers continues tonight. Morning lows will be in the single digits and lower-teens. Another round of snow is expected as we head into Tuesday. Much of the area should pick up 1-3 inches from this, with some amounts in the 3-6 inch range toward eastern Alger and eastern Schoolcraft counties, as well as in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Wind gusts around 30 mph could cause some blowing snow into Tuesday night.
Body found at scene of Upper Peninsula house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred on Agent Street in Calumet Township at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday. The body was found after the fire...
WLUC
Marquette’s Room at the Inn celebrates Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers made Christmas breakfast and dinner for residents at the Room at the Inn in downtown Marquette. The shelter currently has around 30 residents. Christmas morning, they received gift bags donated from community organizations. Room at the Inn Board Chair Cori Bodeman says Santa and Mrs. Claus even made an appearance.
WLUC
Up North Lodge continues to spread Christmas joy
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the Up North Lodge in Gwinn spread Christmas joy by giving back to the community with its Operation Great Christmas. For weeks, people from all around the U.P. have been donating Christmas gifts for those in need. On Christmas Eve morning from 10:00 a.m. until noon, people filled the Up North Lodge Event Center, collecting gifts to take to loves ones. One volunteer organizer said the end goal is to try and make sure that everyone in the community gets a gift.
WLUC
Kiwanis Club of Marquette distributes Christmas Eve dinners as a way of giving back
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Marquette prepared, passed out and delivered food to the Marquette community on Christmas Eve. Dinner Coordinator Neal Crothers said the meal is similar to a Thanksgiving meal. “We’re serving turkey gravy mashed potatoes, yams, and some pie to go along with it...
