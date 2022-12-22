ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

WLUC

Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Now that blizzard conditions have passed, Marquette County residents are faced with removing all that snow. Homes in Ishpeming and Negaunee saw snow drifts up to their windows. Monday afternoon, people were still working to clear their driveways. Ishpeming resident Dee St. Aandre said she came...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard

The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

More snow expected Tuesday before 2023 warmup

A chance of lake-effect snow showers continues tonight. Morning lows will be in the single digits and lower-teens. Another round of snow is expected as we head into Tuesday. Much of the area should pick up 1-3 inches from this, with some amounts in the 3-6 inch range toward eastern Alger and eastern Schoolcraft counties, as well as in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Wind gusts around 30 mph could cause some blowing snow into Tuesday night.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s Room at the Inn celebrates Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers made Christmas breakfast and dinner for residents at the Room at the Inn in downtown Marquette. The shelter currently has around 30 residents. Christmas morning, they received gift bags donated from community organizations. Room at the Inn Board Chair Cori Bodeman says Santa and Mrs. Claus even made an appearance.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Up North Lodge continues to spread Christmas joy

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the Up North Lodge in Gwinn spread Christmas joy by giving back to the community with its Operation Great Christmas. For weeks, people from all around the U.P. have been donating Christmas gifts for those in need. On Christmas Eve morning from 10:00 a.m. until noon, people filled the Up North Lodge Event Center, collecting gifts to take to loves ones. One volunteer organizer said the end goal is to try and make sure that everyone in the community gets a gift.
GWINN, MI

