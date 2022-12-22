When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.

