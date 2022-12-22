Read full article on original website
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library
When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
The Garden State May Actually Make Central Jersey A REAL Place
You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: "Central Jersey isn't real." I, for one, must beg to differ. Whether or not you believe that the Garden State should be divided up into two or three sections, either way, your opinion lies on one side of the fence on this one.|
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
Ho Ho Ho: The Best 20 Chicken Wings In Atlantic County, NJ
Here’s another perfect warm comfort food that you can enjoy with family and friends this Christmas and New Year’s holiday season. There are many great establishments in Atlantic County, New Jersey that offer their own unique take on chicken wings. Our team of great family and friends assembled...
phillyvoice.com
Progressive poker player wins $1.68 million on $5 bet in Atlantic City
A Monmouth County woman set a progressive poker record earlier this month when she hit a mega jackpot at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, winning $1.68 million off a $5 bet, the casino said. The woman, described by Harrah's as a "longtime customer" of Caesars Entertainment casinos, claimed the largest jackpot...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
buckeyefirearms.org
Activists Sue New Jersey Over New Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation recently filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state's new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called "sensitive places," and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun "while in a vehicle." Joining SAF are the Firearms...
wobm.com
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
NJ family searches for kidney donor for 10-year-old girl with rare condition
NORTH BERGEN — A New Jersey family has mobilized to find their 10-year-old a living kidney donor, as the girl's rare genetic condition has caused critical kidney disease. Bella Prado was born with Triple X Syndrome. "I lived in the hospital for the first three years of my life...
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years
When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
New Jersey Globe
Maretta Short, former NOW-NJ president, dies at 72
Maretta Short, who became the first Black president of the National Organization of Women’s New Jersey chapter in 2007, has died. She was 72. Short became involved in politics in 1984, working as the Ramapo College student coordinator for Rev. Jesse Jackson’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. She ran in the primary election as a candidate for delegate to Democratic National Convention pledged to Jackson in the 39th legislative district but was unsuccessful.
Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI
🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
These NJ spots have the best breakfast in the state according to Food & Wine
I’m pretty sure I can speak for all of New Jersey when I say breakfast is our favorite meal and if you don’t agree, then you haven’t been to a good Jersey diner. But isn’t Jersey full of good diners? Yes! Which is why it’s so hard to choose where to get breakfast from.
Golf.com
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
New Jersey residents advised to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
New York Residents Now Have a 24-month Extension from the DHS to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
New York residents now have a postponed or extended deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. It used to be May 3, 2023. But now the new deadline, according to NY's DMV, is May 7, 2025.
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
