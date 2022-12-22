ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library

When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Activists Sue New Jersey Over New Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Law

The Second Amendment Foundation recently filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state's new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called "sensitive places," and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun "while in a vehicle." Joining SAF are the Firearms...
NEW JERSEY STATE
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years

When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Maretta Short, former NOW-NJ president, dies at 72

Maretta Short, who became the first Black president of the National Organization of Women’s New Jersey chapter in 2007, has died. She was 72. Short became involved in politics in 1984, working as the Ramapo College student coordinator for Rev. Jesse Jackson’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. She ran in the primary election as a candidate for delegate to Democratic National Convention pledged to Jackson in the 39th legislative district but was unsuccessful.
NEW YORK STATE
Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI

🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮‍♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Northfield NJ
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

