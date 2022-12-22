Stillwater Regional Airport runway damaged due to ‘unauthorized military aircraft landing’

Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma City retirement community evacuates rooms due to busted pipes
OKLAHOMA CITY — People living in an Oklahoma City retirement community were forced to evacuate this weekend due to pipes bursting. Jeff Hart, whose mom lives at Town Village Retirement Community, said he was at a wedding shower when he got a call saying there was flooding in her apartment.
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas house fire in central Oklahoma kills one
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One person is found dead in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department (OCFD), the blaze occurred around 7:45 a.m. Sunday (12/25) in a trailer home. Fire officials said smoke was pouring out of the trailer home when they arrived on the scene.
OHP: 2 Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash
Two people were killed in a crash Saturday night in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A vehicle driven by Keith Upton, 69, was traveling eastbound at around 10:21 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9 when another vehicle driven by James Smith, 68, was traveling southbound on South Rock Creek Road, OHP said.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
KTUL
60-year-old Vinita woman dies in Christmas Eve crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Rogers County. On Dec. 24. at 10 p.m., a 2021 Ford F150 was being driven by a 38-year-old Tulsa man on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge in Catoosa. Connie Porter, 60, of...
KTUL
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
KOKI FOX 23
Weather related power outages across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), there are about 6,200 customers without power in the Tulsa area. Areas of the University of Tulsa Campus have been impacted. About 700 customers are currently experiencing an outage. Currently, the biggest outage is in the Kendell-Whittier...
KOCO
Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
KOCO
Strong wind causes building material to fall off side of Oklahoma City hotel
OKLAHOMA CITY — The strong winds gusting through Oklahoma City caused building materials to come off a hotel. City officials said building material fell off the side of the Embassy Suites near Northwest Expressway. Authorities temporarily closed North Independence Avenue between Northwest Expressway and Northwest 59th Street. KOCO 5...
One killed in Lincoln County wreck
Officials say one person has died in an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln County.
Good Samaritans help woman whose car slid onto railroad tracks during icy weather as train approached
One Oklahoma City driver faced scary moments Thursday morning when her car slid off the road and onto train tracks during icy conditions. Even scarier, a train was coming.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm
The City of Tulsa deployed trucks spraying a saltwater solution on streets Wednesday, in advance of freezing weather. The pre-treatment helps prevent ice and snow from sticking on the streets. It's the first step in a storm response the city expects will last several days. “They’ll stay out until the...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Choctaw engine repair shop keeps customer’s car for nearly two years
For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they've been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they'll ever get their car back.
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
I-35 Closed After Truck Hauling Cars Loses Control Near Guthrie
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that I-35 SB is closed at Highway 33 in Guthrie due to an extensive crash. It appears that a truck hauling a load of cars lost control and ended up sideways. There is no estimate at this time for when the roads will reopen. No injuries have been reported.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
KOCO
Woman dead after fire at Del City apartment complex
DEL CITY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a Del City apartment complex. KOCO 5 was on scene Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the second floor but they had to give her CPR before rushing her to the hospital.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting That Left 1 Injured
Police confirmed one person was shot in the hand and leg during a drive-by shooting on Christmas night. OKCPD said it happened just before 9 p.m. near County Line Road and Southwest 44th St. The man's injuries are not life-threatening and authorities said he is not cooperating with police.
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Midwest City
Authorities are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Midwest City.
