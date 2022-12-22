Read full article on original website
27 First News
Richard F. “Chook” Alberini, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard F. “Chook” Alberini, Jr., 62, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Chook was born January 15, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Richard F., Sr. and Gilda...
27 First News
Carolyn J. Stoneburner, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn J. Stoneburner, 88, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Liberty Health Care Center. Carolyn was born August 17, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Eugene and Marjorie Slagle Klingensmith. She was lifelong member of First United Methodist Church...
27 First News
Robert L. “Bob” Ressler, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Ressler, Jr., 81, died Saturday afternoon December 24, 2022 at his home. He was born June 5, 1941 in Canton, a son of Robert L. Ressler, Sr. and Ida Bell Green and his stepfather, Robert Mayle who raised him. Mr....
27 First News
Jared Scott Weyand, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jared Scott Weyand passed away too soon at the young age of 42, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after fighting his second long battle with brain cancer. He was born June 13, 1980, in Alliance, Ohio, to David and Deanna Weyand.
27 First News
Joseph S. Ewanish, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Ewanish, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Joseph was born September 1, 1935, in Warren, a son of the late Stanley and Ann Ewanish and was a lifelong area resident. He was...
27 First News
Alfred “Sonny” R. Bable, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred “Sonny” R. Bable, Jr., 82, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born August 8, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Alfred R. Bable and the late Ruth (Hunt) Bowser.
27 First News
Keith A. Zurbrugg, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Zurbrugg, 84, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home. He was born June 17, 1938, to the late Edwin Elroy and Kathryn Pricilla Zurbrugg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Toni Roose. He is...
27 First News
Frank Thomas Mazzarino, Sr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Thomas Mazzarino, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born December 20, 1928, in Campbell, Ohio. He was the son of the late John and Mary (DiMichel) Mazzarino. Frank was a longtime resident of Struthers,...
27 First News
James F. Cartmell, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Cartmell, 82, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. James was born in Logan, West Virginia, on March 29, 1940, the son of Aden H. and Zola M. Tackett...
27 First News
Robert T. Fossesco, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Fossesco, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born June 25, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Josephine Szura Fossesco. Robert was a graduate of South High School. He proudly served his...
27 First News
Bob Monske, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Robert J. Monske, 54, passed away on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Bob was born June 3, 1968, the son of Robert and Priscilla Fabry Monske. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Bob was a 1986 graduate of Crestview High School.
27 First News
Ronald L. Hall, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Hall, 74, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 6, 1948 in Bristolville, Ohio, a son of the Late Robert Hall and the late Lillian (Johnson) Hall. He worked at Packard Electric...
27 First News
Sandy Jean Martz, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandy Jean Martz, 56, of Warren, passed away on Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022 at her home in Warren. Sandy was born on December 26, 1965, a daughter of Eugene and Margaret (Eaton) Swope. Sandy had a very lively personality. She liked to play Bingo...
27 First News
Darnell T. Hardy, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darnell T. Hardy passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was 36. He was born on March 16, 1986. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darnell T Hardy,...
27 First News
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
27 First News
Dolores Kurtanich, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Kurtanich, 89, of Sharpsville Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday December 25, 2022 at Clepper Manor Sharon, Pennsylvania. Dolores was born on May 31, 1933, to George and Ann Darich of Farrell, Pennsylvania. She was a dedicated employee with Waldman Meats in Hermitage, Pennsylvania where...
27 First News
Dorothy ” Dot” K. (Liptak) Marik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” Liptak Marik, 92, of Boardman passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Dorothy was born May 10, 1930, in Lowellville the daughter of John and Mary Hurtuk Liptak and was lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Richard Thomas Borton, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Thomas Borton, 92, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Stonecreek Assisted Living. Richard was born on February 20, 1930, in Salem, the son of the late Arthur “Shorty” and Mary (Dicken) Borton. Richard was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School and...
27 First News
Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, 69, of Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7:37 a.m. at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born April 8, 1953 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, the son...
27 First News
Ethel Jane (Grameth) Shanabager, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Jane Shanabarger, 83, of Struthers, passed away on early Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was born on February 4, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Martin and Pauline (Fox) Grameth and was a lifelong area resident. Ethel was a graduate of South High School.
