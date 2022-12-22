Read full article on original website
WNDU
ISP Lowell Post shares final statistics from weekend travel incidents in northwest Indiana
(WNDU) - The Indiana State Police Lowell Post shared some statistics with the public regarding the number of crashes, slide offs, stranded motorists, and other weather-related traffic incidents that troopers responded to across northwestern Indiana from the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, through Christmas morning (Sunday, Dec. 25). Tough winter...
WNDU
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in Indiana, Michigan
The cold temperatures and snow were celebrated Monday by skiers and snowboarders here in Michiana, as Swiss Valley is finally open for the season!. Holiday plans back on schedule for travelers who experienced delays, cancelations. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christmas is back on for travelers that had their holiday plans...
WNDU
Travel limited in St. Joe County, much of Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency is emphasizing the risk to county residents that plan on traveling yet tonight. Many roads are still limited to travel because of drifting in wide open areas county-wide. In the event you come across a road closed sign...turn...
WNDU
First Alert Weather - Saturday Morning, December 24, 2022
Officials say conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite.
WNDU
I&M urges customers to conserve electricity due to power system strain
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is asking its customers to reduce their electricity use to help conserve power while we continue to experience frigid temperatures here in Michiana. I&M says extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. Therefore, officials with the company...
