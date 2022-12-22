ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in Indiana, Michigan

The cold temperatures and snow were celebrated Monday by skiers and snowboarders here in Michiana, as Swiss Valley is finally open for the season!. Holiday plans back on schedule for travelers who experienced delays, cancelations. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christmas is back on for travelers that had their holiday plans...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Travel limited in St. Joe County, much of Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency is emphasizing the risk to county residents that plan on traveling yet tonight. Many roads are still limited to travel because of drifting in wide open areas county-wide. In the event you come across a road closed sign...turn...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

I&M urges customers to conserve electricity due to power system strain

(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is asking its customers to reduce their electricity use to help conserve power while we continue to experience frigid temperatures here in Michiana. I&M says extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. Therefore, officials with the company...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy