Karen Wilderman
4d ago

So very sorry for your loss,,no loss is worse than the loss of a child,,your in my continued prayers,,find comfort in the memories you made

Judy Soward
4d ago

My heart aches for them but at the same time I have to say they were very thoughtful and brave for thinking of others at such a hard and painful time. I hope they find comfort in the knowledge their child is/will help others in their fight for living. That is much more than kind or even thoughtful it will be perhaps a life saving gift to others. Prayers of healing for them. Hopefully in time they will be able to smile through their tears knowing part of their baby still lives on❤ Wishing peace and comfort finds them and leads them on.

Denise Lucas
13h ago

so very sorry for your loss prayers 🙏🙏🙏 for the parents and siblings I know from experience the loss of a sibling lasts a lifetime i.am still grieving the loss of my baby sister Amy she passed away 13 years ago she had 3 baby's 9-5-3 a person feels so guilty for along time wondering why your still here and they were taken something's in life we just don't understand try and stay strong prayers 🙏🙏🙏 for all the family involved Amen 🙏🙏🙏

Related
The Independent

Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth

The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, but her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol instead of antibiotics.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been...
The Independent

Girl, 7, came home from school with mild cough - day later she was dead from Strep A

Grieving parents said they are “devastated” after their seven year-old daughter died the day after coming home from school with a mild cough. Hanna Roap died from the infection Strep A last month, one of at least seven children to have lost their lives to the illness in recent weeks. Her father Hasan Roap has now revealed how quickly the tragic events unfolded. Coming home from school on 24 November with a seemingly common symptom during winter flu season, her condition quickly deteriorated.Later that evening, Mr Roap gave her an antihistamine and her inhaler in the hope that it...
RadarOnline

'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash

The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok

That’s the spirit!  While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head.  Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband.   “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.”  In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents

An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Lefty Graves

Woman asked to leave church service when she brings her 2-year-old son

Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...

