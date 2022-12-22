ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School

A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
columbiapaper.com

Employees arrested for theft of narcotics

LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
HUDSON, NY
Daily News

Man, 26, shot to death on Bronx street

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on a Bronx street early Monday, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest near Marmion Ave. and E. Tremont Ave. in Crotona at about 4 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved. Cops were working to identify him. The shooter, dressed in a black jacket, camouflage hoodie, blue jeans ...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 On Christmas Eve

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Eve on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said. Initial details were scant. What is known is that the male victim was struck around 8 p.m. in the left southbound lane of the highway outside a BP station. Police shut down the highway...
RAMSEY, NJ
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84. The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said.
DANBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warrant issued for man with knife

LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
LIBERTY, NY
Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
Daily News

NYC driver dies after vehicle flips in air, lands in JFK area lot, explodes into flames

A driver died after he lost control on a Queens expressway early Monday and his vehicle flipped in the air, landing in a tow lot just outside Kennedy Airport where it exploded, setting a fire that quickly spread to other vehicles, police said. The doomed driver was zipping toward Long Island on the Nassau Expressway when he lost control near Exit 1S about 3:30 a.m., cops said. His vehicle ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

4 arrested after robbery in Port Jervis

Four people, including two teens, are now facing charges after a Port Jervis robbery. Police say two people reported being robbed at gunpoint on Ferguson Avenue Tuesday around 2 a.m. by two men wearing all black clothing. Authorities say two teenage suspects were spotted nearby along with a starter pistol...
PORT JERVIS, NY
News 12

Police: Port Jervis man arrested in raid

Brian Stevenson, 45, from Port Jervis, is facing multiple felony charges after a raid at an apartment in Port Jervis Tuesday night. News 12 viewers sent photos of the raid on Front Street showing the police response. Authorities say Stevenson was arrested. He’s charged with sex abuse, robbery, tampering with...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gas station robbed in western Orange County

DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault

SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail

MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
NBC New York

NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police

A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
BARDONIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy