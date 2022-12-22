Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Child fatally struck by school bus in Kiryas Joel
News 12 cameras captured state police closely looking at the school bus as part of their investigation to figure out what happened.
News 12
Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School
A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
columbiapaper.com
Employees arrested for theft of narcotics
LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
Man, 26, shot to death on Bronx street
A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on a Bronx street early Monday, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest near Marmion Ave. and E. Tremont Ave. in Crotona at about 4 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved. Cops were working to identify him. The shooter, dressed in a black jacket, camouflage hoodie, blue jeans ...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 On Christmas Eve
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Eve on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said. Initial details were scant. What is known is that the male victim was struck around 8 p.m. in the left southbound lane of the highway outside a BP station. Police shut down the highway...
20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84. The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warrant issued for man with knife
LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NYC driver dies after vehicle flips in air, lands in JFK area lot, explodes into flames
A driver died after he lost control on a Queens expressway early Monday and his vehicle flipped in the air, landing in a tow lot just outside Kennedy Airport where it exploded, setting a fire that quickly spread to other vehicles, police said. The doomed driver was zipping toward Long Island on the Nassau Expressway when he lost control near Exit 1S about 3:30 a.m., cops said. His vehicle ...
Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
News 12
4 arrested after robbery in Port Jervis
Four people, including two teens, are now facing charges after a Port Jervis robbery. Police say two people reported being robbed at gunpoint on Ferguson Avenue Tuesday around 2 a.m. by two men wearing all black clothing. Authorities say two teenage suspects were spotted nearby along with a starter pistol...
News 12
Police: Port Jervis man arrested in raid
Brian Stevenson, 45, from Port Jervis, is facing multiple felony charges after a raid at an apartment in Port Jervis Tuesday night. News 12 viewers sent photos of the raid on Front Street showing the police response. Authorities say Stevenson was arrested. He’s charged with sex abuse, robbery, tampering with...
GOTCHA! Offender Wanted For Throwing 70-Year-Old CVS Employee To Floor Nabbed By Fair Lawn PD
Fair Lawn police captured a 22-year-old repeat offender wanted for throwing down a 70-year-old CVS worker who tried to stop him from shoplifting, authorities said. Brandon Flores fled the CVS on Broadway and avoided capture for nearly a month following the Nov. 7 shoplifting-turned-robbery. Then, on Dec. 1, he snatched...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gas station robbed in western Orange County
DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
Eyewitness News
Police: 1 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into embankment in Danbury
DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-year-old Danbury man died in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on I-84 Westbound. Police say they were dispatched to calls for a motor vehicle accident shortly after 3 A.M. A 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Jorge Martinez, 22-years-old of Danbury, had veered off...
Mid-Hudson News Network
One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault
SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail
MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
NBC New York
NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police
A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
