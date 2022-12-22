ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumford, ME

wabi.tv

One man dead after Cornville crash

CORNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One man died in a crash in Cornville on Christmas Eve. The Morning Sentinel reports 24-year-old Israel Parsons of Cornville was traveling on the Molunkus Road around 10pm. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office told the paper that Parsons’ car struck a utility pole and rolled down...
CORNVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Tractor trailer rollover in Hallowell leaks fuel, trash along I-95

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - State troopers say the driver of a tractor trailer was not hurt after crashing near mile marker 108 on Interstate 95 northbound earlier Monday night. Officials say the driver lost control and hit a guardrail, sliding along it for roughly 200 feet before the trailer flipped into a ditch on the roadside.
HALLOWELL, ME

