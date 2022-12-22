Low temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday night with rain and snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s Friday with rain transitioning to snow throughout the day. Snow showers are expected Friday night into Saturday morning with some scattered snow showers throughout the day there. We also have a wind advisory in Oneida County and southern Herkimer County. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts up to 50 mph. There is also a high wind watch in Northern Herkimer County, winds close to 60 mph there. There is also a flood watch in Otsego County from Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO