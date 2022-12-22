Read full article on original website
Related
Winter storm slams Upstate NY: Dangerous wind chills, thousands with no power, feet of snow, more to come
Strong winds, heavy snowfall and swaths of power outages wreaked havoc on much of Upstate New York Friday and the storm will continue to slam the region on Christmas Eve. Overnight many counties saw wind chill temperatures just under 30 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, more than 76,000 customers were without power.
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
Wind chill advisory extended through Christmas morning for parts of CNY
A wind chill advisory for parts of Central New York has been extended through Christmas morning. The National Weather service announced Saturday afternoon that the wind chill advisory will be extended to 7 a.m. Sunday. Madison and Cortland counties are among the areas impacted by the advisory, according to the...
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county.
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
cortlandvoice.com
Update on parking tickets issued in Cortland
The total count of parking tickets issued in the city of Cortland has reached past a number that hasn’t been seen since 2014. According to a breakdown of the total number of tickets issued in the city, this year it went over 5,000 (5,037). In 2014, a total of 5,115 parking tickets were issued, marking the first time in eight years the total count has seen 5,000-or-more parking tickets.
$1 million home sales in Onondaga County jump again in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — The number of home sales in Onondaga County with a price of $1 million or more jumped again in 2022 to a new high point. The county saw at least 32 sales of $1 million or more this year. That’s an increase of more than 33% from 24 such sales in 2021. It’s the third year in a row with a big increase in the number.
National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Warning, Lakeshore Flood Warning
NEW YORK – The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, including a Winter Weather Advisory, a High Wind Warning and a Lakeshore Flood Warning for the entire Central New York area from today, Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 23. A strong winter storm moving across...
WKTV
Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach
Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
cnyhomepage.com
Flash freeze Friday
Low temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday night with rain and snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s Friday with rain transitioning to snow throughout the day. Snow showers are expected Friday night into Saturday morning with some scattered snow showers throughout the day there. We also have a wind advisory in Oneida County and southern Herkimer County. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts up to 50 mph. There is also a high wind watch in Northern Herkimer County, winds close to 60 mph there. There is also a flood watch in Otsego County from Thursday night into Friday afternoon.
WKTV
State Police remind the public to be safe during upcoming bad weather
UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Police are reminding the public that traveling in dangerous weather conditions is never encouraged unless absolutely necessary. The next couple of days will bring slick roads and very cold temperatures, making for dangerous driving conditions. Police advise you to only drive if it is an emergency. And if you are on the road make sure you fill-up the gas tank, throw food, water and extra warm clothing/blankets inside the vehicle in case of an emergency.
Bundle up, Santa: This will be the coldest Christmas Eve in CNY in more than 30 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today is likely to be the coldest Christmas Eve in Central New York in more than three decades. The National Weather Service says today’s average temperature in Syracuse will be just 9.5 degrees. The last time the average temperature was lower than that on Dec. 24 was in 1989, when it was just 3 degrees.
Wind Chill Advisory, Weather Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has released a weather warning and put a Wind Chill Advisory into effect from today at 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 24th, at noon.
Update: Route 80 in Tully reopens; 1 injured in rollover crash
Update: Route 80 in Tully has reopened after a rollover crash that injured one person, Tully Fire Chief Frank Speziale said. The driver of a Ford F-150 hit a cement barrier in a ditch on Route 80, which caused the pickup truck to roll over onto its roof, the chief said. Tully volunteer firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver from the pickup truck in about 10 minutes, Speziale said.
localsyr.com
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
cortlandvoice.com
Homer ice rink closed until further notice
The village of Homer announced Wednesday that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed until the water freezes. The rink will not be open Dec. 24-26 as anticipated, due to temperatures being too warm. The village installed the rink at the beginning of the month. The village will...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0