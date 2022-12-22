ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Update on parking tickets issued in Cortland

The total count of parking tickets issued in the city of Cortland has reached past a number that hasn’t been seen since 2014. According to a breakdown of the total number of tickets issued in the city, this year it went over 5,000 (5,037). In 2014, a total of 5,115 parking tickets were issued, marking the first time in eight years the total count has seen 5,000-or-more parking tickets.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach

Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Flash freeze Friday

Low temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday night with rain and snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s Friday with rain transitioning to snow throughout the day. Snow showers are expected Friday night into Saturday morning with some scattered snow showers throughout the day there. We also have a wind advisory in Oneida County and southern Herkimer County. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts up to 50 mph. There is also a high wind watch in Northern Herkimer County, winds close to 60 mph there. There is also a flood watch in Otsego County from Thursday night into Friday afternoon.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

State Police remind the public to be safe during upcoming bad weather

UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Police are reminding the public that traveling in dangerous weather conditions is never encouraged unless absolutely necessary. The next couple of days will bring slick roads and very cold temperatures, making for dangerous driving conditions. Police advise you to only drive if it is an emergency. And if you are on the road make sure you fill-up the gas tank, throw food, water and extra warm clothing/blankets inside the vehicle in case of an emergency.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Route 80 in Tully reopens; 1 injured in rollover crash

Update: Route 80 in Tully has reopened after a rollover crash that injured one person, Tully Fire Chief Frank Speziale said. The driver of a Ford F-150 hit a cement barrier in a ditch on Route 80, which caused the pickup truck to roll over onto its roof, the chief said. Tully volunteer firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver from the pickup truck in about 10 minutes, Speziale said.
TULLY, NY
localsyr.com

Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Homer ice rink closed until further notice

The village of Homer announced Wednesday that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed until the water freezes. The rink will not be open Dec. 24-26 as anticipated, due to temperatures being too warm. The village installed the rink at the beginning of the month. The village will...
HOMER, NY
Community Policy