Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

What we learned as Bills stop Fields at frigid Soldier Field

CHICAGO – The Bears could not deliver their fans an early Christmas present on Saturday at Soldier Field. Playing in freezing temperatures on the lakefront, the short-handed Bears jumped out to a 10-6 lead over the Buffalo Bills. But the Bears were once again unable to make the winning plays needed down the stretch to pull off the upset, falling 35-13 to lose their eighth game in a row.
Why Bears won't shut healthy Fields down for final two games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields finished the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a sore left and a nagging left shoulder injury. With Fields battling through discomfort and the offensive cast around him in flux, some wondered if head coach Matt Eberflus would opt to shut the second-year quarterback down for the team's final two games. Those cheery members of the Bears' tank brigade hoping to land the No. 1 overall pick spent their Christmas holiday wishcasting for the Bears to make such a decision.
Why Bears find value in winning final games of season

Spend any time on Bears Twitter, or chatting about Justin Fields and the team’s future around the office or at the bar, and inevitably you will hear the opinion that the best thing for the franchise to do to finish out this season is to lose. The argument is that with a shot to lock up either the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in next year’s draft, the team should tank in order to add a potential superstar on the defensive line in Will Anderson or Jalen Carter, or receive a king’s ransom from a QB-needy looking to trade up for their guy. Some folks take that a step further and say the team should bench Fields for the last two games since he’s gotten banged up over the course of the year. They want to protect him from making any lingering injuries worse.
Bears maintain No. 2 pick; could earn first pick

After Saturday's loss to the Bills, the Bears withhold the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Is there a good chance they could snag the first pick?. The Houston Texans defeated divisional opponent Tennessee Titans on Saturday, lifting them to two wins this season. The Texans' record now stands at 2-12-1, giving them a .167 win percentage – worse than the Bears' .200.
