The new year is the perfect time to maintain a healthy heart

If you plan on making a New Year's resolution, try to incorporate your heart health into it.

According to a news release, heart health is overlooked by many people until it’s too late.

Overlooking that part of your health can increase the risk of a major cardiac event.

Essentia Health luckily offers tools that can help in preventive care and maintaining a healthy heart.

“The holidays can be a lovely time,” said Dr. Rory Farnan, a cardiologist at Essentia Health. “It can be a time to connect with family members, some of whom we haven’t seen in person in a long time. That said, often this time together – in close quarters, away from the cold – can be stressful. Sometimes we resort to old coping strategies, managing this stress with food, alcohol, smoking, or other habits that aren’t healthy for us.”

One great resource is the heart risk assessment tool .

During the assessment, it compares your age to your heart’s biological age, explains risk factors, and provides helpful tips. It’s free and only takes five minutes of your day.

Here are six simple ways to take care of your heart:

Eat a balanced diet with veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins. It’s best to avoid fried, packaged, or high-sugar and/ -salt foods. Be active for at least 30 minutes a day. Maintain a healthy weight. Aim for at least seven hours of sleep every night. If you’re a smoker, consider quitting. Manage stress levels and current health conditions.

“While I wouldn’t encourage starting an intense exercise program without consulting your primary care provider or cardiologist first, this season might be the perfect time to choose exercise as a healthier way to cope with the stresses that family can sometimes bring,” said Dr. Farnan.

Essentia also has a cardiometabolic clinic to offer, this is a specialized program to help reduce cardiometabolic risk, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and improve risk factors.

“Mindfulness meditation can also be another healthy coping tool to help bring a little more peace and serenity into our lives,” said Dr. Farnan. “If you need help turning over this new leaf, including determining whether your heart is ready to jump into your new-found active lifestyle, don’t hesitate to reach out to your health care provider.”

The leading cause of death in men and women in the United States is heart disease. Symptoms are different for everyone, so it’s important to understand personal risk factors.

