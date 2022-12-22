Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Kevin Stefanski Evaluates Key Decisions In Saints Loss
“First of all, hope everybody had a good holiday yesterday with their families. On the injury front, really the only thing to report is (DE) Jadeveon (Clowney) is still in the concussion protocol. I will update anything else that comes out of the next few days on Wednesday. “Watching the...
iheart.com
NFL Packers, Rams, Bucs Win; NBA Knicks, Lakers Lose, Celtics Win
In the NFL Sunday, the Packers beat the Dolphins 26-20. Green Bay outscored Miami 13-0 in the 2nd half. The Rams crushed the Broncos 51-14. The Rams led 31-6 at the Half. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in Overtime. The Bucs trailed 16-6 in the 4th Quarter. NFL Monday...
iheart.com
Jack Conklin Talks Contract Extension And Finishing Season Strong
On confidence that not accomplishing the team’s goals for the 2022 season is ‘a blip’ and that the Browns can turn things around quickly:. “We have two more games. That is the most important thing. It is getting everything synced. Having Deshaun back and we have made some changes with how we are running things, it is important that even though the playoffs are out of the picture we still have a lot to work on and there is a lot that we need to get figured out and hammered down for next year. We are looking at it one game at a time. There is a lot of work for us to do, and we are ready for it.”
iheart.com
Texans snap nine-game losing streak: 'We needed this one'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Instead of trudging down the hallway, the Texans practically bounced into their locker room. Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil kept saying, “We won, we won," while laughing loudly as he walked through the door. Finally, the Texans were able to celebrate a win and...
iheart.com
Rams Embarrass Broncos, 51-14
Losses do not get much worse. Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams dominated the Denver Broncos from start to finish in a 51-14 beatdown at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw interceptions on each of the Broncos first two possessions and the Rams cashed the turnovers into a pair of touchdowns to take a 17-0 lead with 4:45 left in the first quarter.
iheart.com
Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett
That is how long Nathaniel Hackett's tenure lasted as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Monday, the organization parted ways with Hackett after a 51-14 blowout loss to the Rams on Sunday. That loss was the final blow but even earlier in the season, the parting seemed more about when...
iheart.com
Texans Defeat Titans For Second Win Of Season
The Texans put an end to their nine-game losing streak with a 19-14 win over AFC South rival Tennessee on Saturday. Houston QB Davis Mills led a five-play, 73-yard game-winning drive late in the fourth that was capped off by a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks. Mills completed 17-of-28 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win. Houston improves to 2-12-and-1 and remain at the bottom of the division standings. The Texans will host the Jaguars on Sunday.
iheart.com
Holy. Christmas Moly: Bengals hang on and survive Patriots 22-18
The Bengals Christmas present was five yards from being a lump of coal Saturday afternoon in Foxboro. The Bengals raced to a 22-0 lead at the half. But things turned out to be waaaaaaay more difficult than first appeared. Clinging to a 22-18 lead, the Bengals needed a game saving forced fumble by Vonn Bell and recovery by BJ Hill at the Bengals five yard line with :55 remaining. The defense then had to survive one more last ditch drive by the Patriots to seal the win.
