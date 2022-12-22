ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5dc.com

Arctic blast hangs over DC region; Temperatures to stay below freezing through holiday weekend

The Washington, D.C. area is experiencing a blast of arctic air that is bringing some of the coldest December temperatures to the region that we've seen in decades. After a Friday night with temperatures in the single digits, Saturday will not bring us much more warmth. Temperatures Saturday are expected to top out in the low 20s for most of the D.C. region, but some areas further north could stay in the high teens.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Chilly Christmas in DC area follows record breaking cold

D.C. area kids will want to bundle up and avoid a blue Christmas as chilly temperatures continue throughout the evening. It’s still a few degrees warmer than Christmas Eve — which brought record-breaking low temperatures to the D.C. region Saturday. Here’s what you need to know. Listen...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic front to bring bitter cold Friday

BALTIMORE -- An arctic cold front will arrive in Western Maryland by sunrise Friday morning and bring bitter cold to the state. Friday is an Alert Day.The front will move rapidly through the area with temperatures dropping 20-30 degrees within a few hours after the passage of the front. Temperatures will go from the 40s to the upper teens just after lunchtime. Winds will gust 20-30 mph behind the front. There will be some rain along the front, but it will change to snow briefly before ending. No significant accumulations are expected. Any water lingering on roadways has the potential to freeze...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Winter Weather Advisory Expanded; Now Includes MoCo

A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all of Montgomery County. The advisory remains in effect until 10am this morning in NW MoCo (Germantown, Clarksburg, Poolesville, Damascus, etc) and remains in effect in the rest of MoCo until 8am. More below, courtesy of the National Weather Service:. *...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter weather cancels dozens of Baltimore flights, causes outages, makes for potentially icy roads

BALTIMORE -- Severe winter weather across the United States has canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas, including dozens of flights from Baltimore.WJZ's Alexus Davila was at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, where throngs of travelers faced delays and cancellations. Flight DelaysAccording to FlightAware, 104 flights have been canceled at BWI as of 12:45 a.m., and another 125 delayed. Despite that, wait times didn't appear too bad at the airport, Davila said. BWI officials say they expect to see 30,000 People depart from this airport between Thursday and Friday. Careful on the roadsAAA says today is going to be one...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Multiple Power Outages Are Reported in Anne Arundel Monday Morning

BGE says the number of people still affected is a fraction compared with late Friday evening, which saw tens of thousands of customers without power. PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator BGE belongs to, has advised customers to conserve electricity because the grid and power plants are strained by the cold. Customers are advised to reduce their electricity use between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. by setting thermostats lower, postponing using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and clothes dryers, and turning off electric lights, equipment, and appliances.
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area

It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Snow Emergency Plan Lifted In Frederick County

Motorists are still urged to drive safely. Frederick, Md (KM) The Snow Emergency Plan has rescinded in Frederick County as of 1:30 PM on Thursday. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, says the weather in the Frederick area is mostly rain with some snow. “Just up near the Frederick-Washington County line it is mixing with snow. And then of course when you get into Washington County, Allegany County and Garrett County, it’s all snow,” he says. “In fact, there’s a snows accumulation on the shoulders and some between the lanes.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.

The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

