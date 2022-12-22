Read full article on original website
Related
98online.com
Weather: Frigid temperatures will stay below 20 throughout the holiday weekend
Frigid temperatures will stay below 20 throughout the holiday weekend. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | TRAFFIC. * WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE…Portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and central...
fox5dc.com
Arctic blast hangs over DC region; Temperatures to stay below freezing through holiday weekend
The Washington, D.C. area is experiencing a blast of arctic air that is bringing some of the coldest December temperatures to the region that we've seen in decades. After a Friday night with temperatures in the single digits, Saturday will not bring us much more warmth. Temperatures Saturday are expected to top out in the low 20s for most of the D.C. region, but some areas further north could stay in the high teens.
Wbaltv.com
BGE says power restoration should be complete by Monday night after last week's winter storm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — WhenFriday's winter storm rolled through Maryland, it took down plenty of trees with it, which, in turn, knocked out power to thousands through Monday. Baltimore Gas and Electric told 11 News its crews are on track to restore service to those still without power by the end of Monday.
WTOP
Chilly Christmas in DC area follows record breaking cold
D.C. area kids will want to bundle up and avoid a blue Christmas as chilly temperatures continue throughout the evening. It’s still a few degrees warmer than Christmas Eve — which brought record-breaking low temperatures to the D.C. region Saturday. Here’s what you need to know. Listen...
Alert Day: Arctic front to bring bitter cold Friday
BALTIMORE -- An arctic cold front will arrive in Western Maryland by sunrise Friday morning and bring bitter cold to the state. Friday is an Alert Day.The front will move rapidly through the area with temperatures dropping 20-30 degrees within a few hours after the passage of the front. Temperatures will go from the 40s to the upper teens just after lunchtime. Winds will gust 20-30 mph behind the front. There will be some rain along the front, but it will change to snow briefly before ending. No significant accumulations are expected. Any water lingering on roadways has the potential to freeze...
mocoshow.com
Winter Weather Advisory Expanded; Now Includes MoCo
A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all of Montgomery County. The advisory remains in effect until 10am this morning in NW MoCo (Germantown, Clarksburg, Poolesville, Damascus, etc) and remains in effect in the rest of MoCo until 8am. More below, courtesy of the National Weather Service:. *...
Winter weather cancels dozens of Baltimore flights, causes outages, makes for potentially icy roads
BALTIMORE -- Severe winter weather across the United States has canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas, including dozens of flights from Baltimore.WJZ's Alexus Davila was at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, where throngs of travelers faced delays and cancellations. Flight DelaysAccording to FlightAware, 104 flights have been canceled at BWI as of 12:45 a.m., and another 125 delayed. Despite that, wait times didn't appear too bad at the airport, Davila said. BWI officials say they expect to see 30,000 People depart from this airport between Thursday and Friday. Careful on the roadsAAA says today is going to be one...
How to weatherize your vehicle for travel in severe winter conditions
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The weather is doing drivers no favors this time of year when so many of us are on the road. Car care experts say before hitting the road, think safety first. Make a checklist to be sure your car is up to those frigid, blustery and icy conditions. “Your […]
wnav.com
Multiple Power Outages Are Reported in Anne Arundel Monday Morning
BGE says the number of people still affected is a fraction compared with late Friday evening, which saw tens of thousands of customers without power. PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator BGE belongs to, has advised customers to conserve electricity because the grid and power plants are strained by the cold. Customers are advised to reduce their electricity use between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. by setting thermostats lower, postponing using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and clothes dryers, and turning off electric lights, equipment, and appliances.
Delays, cancellations in the region’s airports on Dec. 26
(DC News Now) — This holiday season hasn’t been a stranger to flight delays and cancellations, and the day after Christmas was no exception. Below is a list of delays and cancellations at each regional airport as of 3 p.m. on December 26, according to data from FlightAware. DCA IAD BWI
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
WJLA
Dangerously cold Christmas for the DMV | Tips for staying warm & where to go if you can't
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the coldest starts to a Christmas Eve in decades is underway across the DMV. Temperatures Saturday morning were close to record territory at Reagan National Airport. Multiple sites around the D.C. metro area reported single-digit temperatures before sunrise. Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency...
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire and negative degree wind chill Friday
Fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Callaway-Garrison Friday night. It all started just before midnight in the 3800 block of Chatham Road.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Flood Watch issued for D.C. area as winter storm looms
A major winter storm is headed for the D.C. area, just in time to disrupt holiday travel. While the snow and ice created by a “bomb cyclone” is expected to stay further west, Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are in for a downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
rockvillenights.com
Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area
It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
Water main break affects residents during winter weather in Baltimore Co.
If the bad weather weren't enough, one Baltimore County neighborhood also had to deal with water problems this morning.
WJLA
DC DHS offering warming shelters, other resources for dangerously cold weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Department of Human Services will be operating warming shelters over the weekend, as temperatures are expected to dip to dangerous - and even deadly - levels for the Christmas weekend. City leaders are urging anyone stuck out in the cold to go to these...
wfmd.com
Snow Emergency Plan Lifted In Frederick County
Motorists are still urged to drive safely. Frederick, Md (KM) The Snow Emergency Plan has rescinded in Frederick County as of 1:30 PM on Thursday. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, says the weather in the Frederick area is mostly rain with some snow. “Just up near the Frederick-Washington County line it is mixing with snow. And then of course when you get into Washington County, Allegany County and Garrett County, it’s all snow,” he says. “In fact, there’s a snows accumulation on the shoulders and some between the lanes.”
West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again
A popular West Virginia destination is requiring guests to wear masks indoors again.
WGAL
Winter storm systems to dump wintry mix, rain on south-central Pa.
The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
Comments / 0