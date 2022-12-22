Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Related
KOMO News
King County kids get special delivery from Santa
RENTON, Wash. — A nonprofit that started the holiday occasion of Santa hand-delivering toys to families in 1974 continued its tradition this year. “I’m one of Santa‘s elves. We’re giving Christmas to little kids today,” said Brandi Torrisi, a volunteer and board director with the Forgotten Children’s Fund.
KOMO News
Woodland Park Zoo's oldest grizzly bear euthanized due to declining health
SEATTLE — A 28-year-old grizzly bear at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo had to be euthanized due to a severe decline in his health, according to zoo officials. Keema, the grizzly bear, had undergone diagnostic examinations and been under observation for months due to his declining mobility. On Christmas day, the geriatric bear experienced a lack of appetite and reduced mobility.
KOMO News
A look back at Eric Johnson's favorite 'Heroes' of the year
SEATTLE — Every single day I thank my lucky stars because I have what must be the greatest gig in all of local television!. We go out and find fascinating people from all walks of life who have done interesting and wonderful things, and then we share their stories with the world. Really, what could be better than that?
KOMO News
Top 10 posts on KOMO News' Facebook page in 2022
10. King County city named third-best place to live in country, per Money Magazine. 9. Airlines told to ditch fees for seating children next to accompanying adults. 8. Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for businesses. 7. Couple celebrating anniversary finds 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. 6....
KOMO News
Body found after fire at Everett home on Christmas night
EVERETT, Wash, — A person was killed after a home in Snohomish County caught fire on Christmas night. According to the Everett Fire Department, crews responded to multiple reports of a fire at a fourplex on the 9800 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast around 11:25 p.m. Sunday. The residence is located a few blocks north of Southeast Everett Mall Way.
KOMO News
Stay connected with KOMO News on TikTok
As 2023 draws near, we at KOMO News want to stay connected in a new way this new year to bring local stories and coverage that matters to you. Plus, let's have a little fun, too!. That's why KOMO News is now on TikTok! You can find us on the...
KOMO News
Passengers face flight cancellations, delays on Christmas Eve
SEATTLE, Wash. — Instead of getting ready to celebrate Christmas, hundreds are stuck waiting in long lines for their next flight due to cancellations. After dealing with frustration and disappointment, some are starting to lose hope. Many don’t know when they’ll be able catch their next flight, so they’re spending hours and, in some cases, even the night at the airport.
KOMO News
Vandalism at 4 Pierce County substations knocks out power to thousands on Christmas
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating after at least four electrical substations were vandalized in the county on Christmas Day, knocking out power to thousands. According to the PCSD, a call was received at 5:26 a.m. reporting a burglary at the Tacoma Public...
KOMO News
Compact snow, avalanche danger closes Stevens and Snoqualmie passes
SEATTLE — High avalanche danger and hazardous driving conditions will make traveling over the Cascades passes difficult this weekend, if not impossible. As of noon Saturday, both directions of US 2 over Stevens Pass and both directions of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass were closed. The Washington State Department of...
KOMO News
Stuck travelers at Sea-Tac Airport rebooking flights days in advance after cancellations
SEATAC, Wash. — Monday marked a tough travel day for people flying to and from their holiday destinations at Sea-Tac Airport following major weather issues last week. Two runways at Sea-Tac Airport closed for hours on Christmas Eve after an ice storm which led to thousands of people having to deal with cancelled or delayed flight throughout the holiday weekend.
KOMO News
Thousands affected by Eastside community power outages
MEDINA, Wash. — Thousands of residents in Medina and other nearby communities woke up without power on Monday morning. The East side has been one of the heavier hit areas from tree damage, according to Puget Sound Energy. This was due to a combination of strong winds, freezing rain, and the recent snow which led to trees falling on power lines.
KOMO News
Winter weather whiplash as rain is expected to turn into ice again
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Winter Weather Whiplash!. Within a few short days, Western Washington went from freezing rain and ice to local flooding and gusty winds. The wind picked back up overnight, once again knocking out power and the rain mixed with snow is ramping up the threat of landslides across our area.
KOMO News
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopens, Stevens Pass to remain closed
WASHINGTON STATE — After remaining closed Saturday night, Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg reopened Sunday morning. Chains are required on all vehicles except that don't have all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. "Thanks to all for your patience during this...
KOMO News
Flight delays, cancelations continue at Sea-Tac airport Monday
SEATAC, Wash. — Last week’s winter weather is still having impacts at airports across the country, including at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). As of 10 a.m. Monday, a total of 104 flights in and out of SEA had been canceled and 114 flights were delayed, according to online tracker FlightAware.
KOMO News
Residents along Highway 2 clean up damage, wait on power restoration after severe weather
GOLD BAR, Wash. — Residents in Gold Bar and nearby communities along Highway 2 are dealing with a mess from the severe weather: trees down, powerlines down, and ice on the roads. “We’re sitting in the house hearing trees snap and fall, not knowing where they’re going to go,”...
KOMO News
Year-end special: 2022 in politics
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: We look back at 2022 in politics. Whether it was the Jan. 6 Committee or Seattle's fight against crime and homelessness, there was no shortage of stories. We'll take a look back at some of the most impactful events of the last year and revisit some of our more interesting interviews.
Comments / 0