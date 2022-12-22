Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Unloaded in Buffalo, New York, Causing Major Travel Disruptions; Residents Warned of Prolonged Cold Exposure
According to a recent report, heavy lake-effect snow unfolded in Buffalo City, New York, causing widespread travel disruptions and 17 fatalities. Rescue operations became difficult as the severe winter conditions became challenging. People are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to extremely cold weather as it could result in potential health...
natureworldnews.com
Bomb Cyclone: What Does It Mean and How US Homeowners Can Prepare
According to recent reports, a bomb cyclone could emerge in the United States due to severe weather conditions. Forecasts noted that a major winter storm could unload in the country as many Americans planned for the holiday travel. The Christmas week has been chaotic, with forecasts emphasizing that heavy snow...
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
Record-Breaking Arctic ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits U.S. With Deadly Cold Force
At least 215 million Americans were impacted by a powerful Arctic cold front, officially called a “bomb cyclone,” that has gained momentum in North America with a “dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass.” With a number of states under winter weather warnings and advisories, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Wednesday that the country was expected to face the deadly conditions for at least the rest of the week, stretching from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains then South to the Gulf Coast with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures which are expected to drop 20-35 degrees in...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Tips: How Homes Can Prevent Frozen Pipes and Avoid Costly Repairs
Weather forecasts said that the weather in the United States would be extremely cold, with potential blizzard conditions and freezing temperatures. According to previous reports, about 200 million people in the U.S. are under the threat of winter advisories to warnings due to the potential impact of severe weather storms. Forecasts noted that the major storm could unload heavy snow and strong winds that could lead to widespread power outages.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Mountain Snow Expected Across West Coast This Week; Risks of Flooding and Avalanche Possible
According to the latest forecast, portions of the West Coast could expect heavy rain and mountain snow this week. The forecast warned that risks of flooding and avalanche could emerge. Residents in the Northwest, Westcoast and San Francisco Bay area should observe the weather conditions as rounds of rain could...
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Southern California with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas
Storms System into Southern California After ChristmasPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Tuesday into Wednesday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details ...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Explores a Winter Wonderland on Mars – Otherworldly Holiday Scene With Cube-Shaped Snow
Cube-shaped snow, icy landscapes, and frost are all part of the Red Planet’s coldest season. When winter comes to Mars, the surface is transformed into a truly otherworldly holiday scene. Snow, ice, and frost accompany the season’s sub-zero temperatures. Some of the coldest of these occur at the planet’s poles, where it gets as low as minus 190 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 123 degrees Celsius).
‘Snowball Earth’ was crushing and cold. What animals could survive it?
This article was originally featured on Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Planet Earth used to be something like a cross between a deep freeze and a car crusher. During vast stretches of the planet’s history, everything...
natureworldnews.com
Temperatures Will Warm Up in the US East Coast Before New Year's Eve: Meteorologists
Warm temperatures are expected in the US East Coast later this week and before New Year's Eve following the brutal and deadly winter storm over the past week, where widespread disruption, including travel chaos and weather-related casualties have occurred. New Year's Eve Temperatures. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting that warm temperatures...
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm in the U.S. Leaves Widespread Power Outage, 37 Deaths and Travel Disruptions
A recent report showed that a major winter storm rampaged portions of the United States, disrupting many Americans' Christmas and holidays. The report said the extremely cold weather, blizzard conditions, and heavy snow left widespread power outages, travel disruptions, and 37 deaths. As of Sunday, the severe winter has weakened....
brytfmonline.com
Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth
Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
Winter break on horizon: US to see significantly warmer temps following frigid Christmas blizzard
As the nation powers through a deadly arctic outbreak that brought sub-zero readings to the northern tier of the country and a hard freeze, not seen in several years, to the South, frigid residents might be clamoring for a break. It appears Mother Nature will oblige. NOAA’s 8-14 day temperature outlook issued Monday for the final days of 2022 shows a colossal pattern flip that will take the entire Lower 48 states out of the ice box and warm things up a bit. Forecasters are highly confident of above-average temperatures between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3 across much of the West, the western Plains, and...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Blizzard, arctic blast continue wreaking havoc on eastern US
Start your day with the latest weather news – As millions of Americans in the eastern half of the country are plunged into a deep freeze, parts of the West Coast face the threat of an ice storm.
See the moon and 4 planets align as Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury and Venus offer a rare night sky treat this week!
The Christmas moon lines up with four bright planets in a celestial holiday treat this week.
natureworldnews.com
Rare Image of Dual Waterspouts Recorded in Florida This Week
A camera could not often capture a rare image of nature. However, a recent weather report that a man managed to take a picture of rare dual waterspouts on a beach in Florida. The Christmas week has been chaotic, with reported blizzard conditions, tornadoes, heavy snow and wintry weather. It would be challenging for many travelers this Holiday.
Three Giant Asteroids Will Have Close Encounter With Earth on Christmas Day
The three asteroids range in size, between that of a Boeing-777 and of a 50-story building.
Solar storm could make auroras visible from northern Maine or Michigan tonight
A slight bump in activity on the sun might make auroras shine as far south as Maine or Michigan, but that's only if observers can get around a massive winter storm in the region.
10 solar storms that blew us away in 2022
Solar activity was on the rise this year, which meant an abundance of amazing solar storm-related stories. Here are our favorites.
natureworldnews.com
Colder Weather and Wintry Conditions Could Affect Iguanas in Florida
According to a recent report, the extremely cold weather conditions in Florida could result in falling Iguanas in the area, which are sensitive to colder weather. The Christmas week has been marked by cold weather, blizzard and ice conditions, affecting many United States travelers looking forward to enjoying the Holiday with their families and friends.
Comments / 0