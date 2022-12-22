Read full article on original website
Beamers Hells Canyon Tours Makes Fodor's Travel List of 11 'Shockingly Difficult Mail Routes Across America'
LEWISTON - Beamers Hells Canyon Tours has been delivering mail via jetboat to residents who live in Hells Canyon for 47 years. The extreme once a week mail and package delivery recently made Fodor's Travel list of 11 'Shockingly Difficult Mail Routes Across America.'. Beamers Hells Canyon Tours came in...
pullmanradio.com
More Snow Expected Friday
More snow is on the way for Friday on the Palouse. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory to run between 4:00 Friday morning and 10:00 Friday night. Up to 4 inches of snow could fall on the Palouse. Wind chills are forecast to get down to -15 into Friday morning.
Asotin County Deputies Investigating Friday Night Rollover Crash
CLARKSTON - A lone driver escaped injury following a roll over accident on 13th Street in Clarkston on Friday evening. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, rescue crews and Asotin County Deputies were called to the scene at about 7:00 p.m. When crews arrived the driver of the pickup was out of the vehicle. Lewiston paramedic crews checked the driver for injuries and he refused any treatment.
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
Idaho murders: Footsteps can be heard on 'every floor,' former tenant says
A former resident of the home where four Idaho college students were murdered said that every footstep was audible in the "creaky" house with "poor insulation."
Murdered student's father braces for first Christmas without her
It was a normal Sunday for Ben Mogen. He had taken himself out to see a movie Nov. 13 when Karen Laramie, the mother of his daughter, Madison Mogen, called. He texted her and said he’d call in a minute. But then Ben Mogen’s mother called. Those two things never happen back to back, he...
inlander.com
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
KREM
More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
nbcrightnow.com
After taking leap in year one, Jason Eck and Idaho are 'ready for more challenges'
When he was hired to revive a University of Idaho football program that had not enjoyed a winning season in five years, Jason Eck predicted the Vandals were a sleeping giant. Once stirred to consciousness, he insisted, they could reclaim their winning ways as a Football Championship Subdivision power that saw them win or share six Big Sky Conference championships between 1982-92 and go to the FCS playoffs 11 times between 1982-95.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
nwpb.org
National media still reporting in Moscow, bringing stress to locals and students
In the weeks that followed the stabbing of four University of Idaho students, the national media descended upon the quiet college town of Moscow in north Idaho. But Lauren Paterson reports not everyone is happy they’re still here. Haadiya Tariq is the editor-in-chief of The Argonaut, the University of...
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
koze.com
Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office
POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
Moscow struggles to adjust to heavy spotlight
MOSCOW — Ever since four University of Idaho students were killed in their home last month, Moscow has been thrust into the national media spotlight. The Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen have drawn media outlets from across the country to the Palouse. As people around the U.S. closely follow developments in the murder investigation, this attention has put the small rural college town in an unfamiliar and uncomfortable position. ...
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
New Idaho Video Shows Police Responding to Noise Complaint at Murder House
Police in Moscow, Idaho, came to the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered in response to a noise complaint in September.
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
nbcrightnow.com
Report: Washington State to hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile as edge rushers coach
PULLMAN – Washington State will hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile to coach edge rushers, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Maile recently resigned from his position with the Broncos after two seasons in Boise, where he coached the defensive line while serving as the program’s associate head coach.
