Stray bullet flies through Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a stray bullet went through a women’s home Wednesday.

It happened in the 3100 block of Hudson Avenue around 8 p.m.

The woman told police that she heard gunshots and saw two vehicles driving by shooting at each other. Then, her little brother came to her saying a bullet went through his wall.

Police were able to find a bullet hole in a bedroom wall and another on the opposite end of the room, indicating the bullet went through the room hitting both walls.

