Youngstown, OH

Stray bullet flies through Youngstown home

By Jennifer Rodriguez
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a stray bullet went through a women’s home Wednesday.

It happened in the 3100 block of Hudson Avenue around 8 p.m.

Man arrested, accused of shooting into home with kids inside

The woman told police that she heard gunshots and saw two vehicles driving by shooting at each other. Then, her little brother came to her saying a bullet went through his wall.

Police were able to find a bullet hole in a bedroom wall and another on the opposite end of the room, indicating the bullet went through the room hitting both walls.

