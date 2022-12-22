Read full article on original website
LB Is Me
4d ago
Really? Can't believe no one even considered contacting a zoo, rehabilitation center. They were only 3 months old, an expert could have taken them and made it safe for them. JS
Diane Martin
4d ago
What in gods name were they thinking? There are certainly places and sanctuaries that would take these poor babies in and take care of them. I condemn this in the strongest words possible. I am appalled and saddened by this action.
Debra Henderson
4d ago
What on earth?! You don't just kill wildlife, especially young wildlife that hasn't even had a chance...🤯😡
