numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 17
If you're fortunate enough to still be playing, there is no reason to rest now. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 50% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) will play for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite a left ankle sprain. Our models project Martin for 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 26.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (illness) ruled out Monday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murphy was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action as a result. With the Pelicans already extremely shorthanded, expect Devonte' Graham and Garrett Temple to get some run.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) starting for Pacers Monday; Bennedict Mathurin to play off bench
The Indiana Pacers listed Aaron Nesmith (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith missed a game with an ankle issue, but will take back over from Bennedict Mathurin in the starting lineup for today's contest. Mathurin will play with the second unit. Nesmith has...
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (ankle) available for Pacers Monday night
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our...
numberfire.com
Nick Richards (ankle) out for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out Nick Richards (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Richards will miss his first game of the season while he recovers from a sprained ankle. His absence could mean even more work for starter Mason Plumlee. Richards hasn't started in any of...
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) active for Seahawks in Week 16
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will play Saturday in the team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was originally listed questionable due to his sprained ankle along with a back ailment, but he's been cleared to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our models project Walker...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol again after Week 16
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has entered the league's concussion protocol for the third time this season following the team's Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Tagovailoa started Week 16 off strong, but struggled mightily in the second half of the game. It now would...
numberfire.com
Christian Watson (hip) will not return for Packers in Week 16
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out Christian Watson (hip) for the remainder of their Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was a focal point of Green Bay's offense in the first half against Miami, but was spotted on the sidelines as the team came out from halftime. He was ruled out just before the end of the third quarter.
numberfire.com
Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (concussion) cleared for Tians in Week 16
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Burks had been in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he was able to log limited practices throughout the week. Now, he has officially received clearance to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) available Monday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) will be available to play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nance Jr. missed the previous week while dealing with Achilles soreness, but he'll suit up for the shorthanded Pelicans as they take on the Pacers. Nance Jr. has a $5,800...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (health protocols) out versus Pacers Monday
New Orleans Pelicans starter Herb Jones (health protocols) will not play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will miss Monday's game against the Pacers while adhering to the NBA's health and safety protocols. His absence should open up extra opportunities for Trey Murphy III even if Larry Nance Jr. returns to the court.
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus starting for Jimmy Butler (ankle) versus Timberwolves Monday
The Miami Heat listed Max Strus as a starter for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Strus will fill in for Jimmy Butler, who suffered an ankle injury on Friday and will not play in today's tilt. This will mark Strus' 19th start of the season so far. Our models...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
