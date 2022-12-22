Read full article on original website
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
'Changes the entire game. It's remarkable' - Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt on Dallas' huge third and 30 play in win over Eagles
Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt break down the wild Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles to keep their division title hopes intact. They also discuss the big third and 30 play that complete changed the game thanks in part of Dak Prescott and T.Y. Hilton.
Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
CHEEZ-IT Bowl Preview: Does Oklahoma stand a chance against No. 13 Florida State? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the CHEEZ-IT Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles. Joel wonders if Oklahoma will be able to avoid its first losing season since 1998 and if Florida State’s defense will step up and make that happen.
Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award
This was an incredible touchdown run by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
Deion Sanders scared NFL teams away so he can be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Deion’s pre draft experience and what made him fall in love with the city of Atlanta. Deion says: “This is where I need to be because they’re going to understand me. I thank God for Atlanta drafting me.”
'Its a quarterback's dream to have those kind of players' - Kirk Cousins discusses the weapons that he has on the Vikings' offense
Kirk Cousins talks with Kristina Pink after the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Giants 27-24 on a game-winning 61-yard field goal as time expired. Justin Jefferson set the Minnesota Vikings single season record for receiving yards.
Deion Sanders on losing the Celebration Bowl two seasons in a row | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Jackson State losing the Celebration Bowl two seasons in a row. When asked what happened, Deion says: “we just didn’t get it done.” Deion further elaborates saying: “we didn’t play up to our standards, we were not discipline and I’m going to forever remember this.”
Deion Sanders on the blueprint for Jackson State & HBCUs to succeed | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders reveals to Shannon Sharpe the blueprint to succeed at Jackson State and HBCUs. Deion’s message “Go get you a QB that can throw because once we get down by 14 it’s a wrap. That’s just something simple.” Deion also talks the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis.
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of...
Tom Brady should not be counted out in playoffs despite Bucs season | THE HERD
The Tampa Bay Bucs beat a depleted Arizona Cardinals squad with a 19-16 OT win. Tom Brady finished with a touchdown and two interceptions but his team did rally from a 16-6 deficit to win on Christmas. With Brady continuing to struggle, should fans count out Tampa? Nick Wright says he is not sleeping on TB12 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Can Wisconsin take advantage of a weak Oklahoma State Defense? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the Guaranteed Rate Bowl between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Can Wisconsin capitalize on an Oklahoma State defense that ranks near the bottom of college football? Or will Oklahoma State spoil Jim Leonhard’s final game with Wisconsin?
Tua throws 3 INT in Dolphins 30-24 loss to Packers | THE CARTON SHOW
The Green Bay Packers keep their playoff hopes alive after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 26-20. Aaron Rodgers performed well, but the question of the day: What's going on with Tua Tagovailoa? The quarterback started the game well, but threw 3 back-to-back interceptions, allowing the Packers to stay in the game. Craig Carton lays out why this has to be concerning for Dolphins fans.
Russell Wilson, Broncos struggle in blowout loss vs. Baker Mayfield & Rams | UNDISPUTED
Baker Mayfield threw only four incompletions in Los Angeles Rams 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos. Baker also threw for two touchdowns and had no interceptions or sacks. On the other side Russell Wilson struggled throwing three interceptions and completed 15 of 27 passes for just over 200 yards. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Rams-Broncos.
Nathaniel Hackett fired amid 4-11 record in first season with Broncos | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos have fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 record in his first season with the team. This news is coming off an embarrassing 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams, where Russell Wilson was also benched. Nick Wright reacts to the breaking news, but then explains why Hackett's firing will not help Broncos Country in the long run.
