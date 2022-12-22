ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on losing the Celebration Bowl two seasons in a row | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss Jackson State losing the Celebration Bowl two seasons in a row. When asked what happened, Deion says: “we just didn’t get it done.” Deion further elaborates saying: “we didn’t play up to our standards, we were not discipline and I’m going to forever remember this.”
FOX Sports

Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of...
FOX Sports

Tom Brady should not be counted out in playoffs despite Bucs season | THE HERD

The Tampa Bay Bucs beat a depleted Arizona Cardinals squad with a 19-16 OT win. Tom Brady finished with a touchdown and two interceptions but his team did rally from a 16-6 deficit to win on Christmas. With Brady continuing to struggle, should fans count out Tampa? Nick Wright says he is not sleeping on TB12 against the Dallas Cowboys.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Tua throws 3 INT in Dolphins 30-24 loss to Packers | THE CARTON SHOW

The Green Bay Packers keep their playoff hopes alive after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 26-20. Aaron Rodgers performed well, but the question of the day: What's going on with Tua Tagovailoa? The quarterback started the game well, but threw 3 back-to-back interceptions, allowing the Packers to stay in the game. Craig Carton lays out why this has to be concerning for Dolphins fans.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Nathaniel Hackett fired amid 4-11 record in first season with Broncos | THE HERD

The Denver Broncos have fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 record in his first season with the team. This news is coming off an embarrassing 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams, where Russell Wilson was also benched. Nick Wright reacts to the breaking news, but then explains why Hackett's firing will not help Broncos Country in the long run.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy