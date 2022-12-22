all jokes aside as a women I know what I would look like if I was anorexic I've been watching her since the first day she's been on my television because I used to like her husband will her ex-husband she's gotten so terribly skinny that I even went and googled pictures of her on the beach so I could see her in a bikini she does live in California so I know pictures like that exist of her and they were recent I feel like she's very underweight and if she wants to get really sick I don't think she'd be able to handle it. she looks so frail she almost looks like the elderly women that I take care of that are really really thin because they're almost out the door. not saying she's causing it but I hope she's taking in the right nutrition she has beautiful children to stick around for
Seeems like she jumps from one marriage to another
So Your ex should be checked as well. Wishing you the best
Comments / 34