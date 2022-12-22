ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Musk says Twitter to add ‘view count’ for posts

By Maureen Breslin
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KbGp_0jrq1MZr00

Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the platform will be rolling out a “view count” feature, in which users will be able to see how many people have viewed their tweet.

Musk said that the decision was made because “over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions,” and that it will show how “alive” Twitter is.

The Twitter owner and CEO compared the feature to that of video views on Twitter and other platforms. Musk also stated that the view count will be called “impressions”.

Musk later elaborated in another tweet , stating that the impressions, or view counts of the tweet, will be shown to all users, not just the user who posted the tweet, as a similar feature already exists within the platform in which “analytics” can be viewed.

The announcement of the new feature with an unstated release date comes after Musk stated Tuesday that he will be stepping down as Twitter CEO once he finds a replacement.

He made that decision after posting a poll in which he asked if he should remain as Twitter’s CEO. The majority of respondents voted “no.”

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk wrote on Twitter .

Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has been fraught with controversy as the billionaire moved to slash Twitter staff, scale back on content moderation, and change the platform’s user verification system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On Dec. 16, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
KGET

Burglar found in ceiling of business: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burglar who hid in the ceiling of a downtown business was sniffed out by a police dog early Monday, police said. The dog alerted officers to 27-year-old Daniel Marrero, who obeyed orders to climb down and was arrested, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigating report of fight in SW Bakersfield neighborhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a disturbance in a neighborhood near Sing Lum Elementary. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area of Coulter Court and Chaney Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight and possibly firearms being involved. Several people have […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘That’s So Raven’ star Orlando Brown arrested in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Disney Channel television star was arrested in Ohio Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge. According to the Lima Police Department, officers were called to the the 400 block of Baxter Street in Lima on reports of a fight in progress just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers […]
LIMA, OH
KGET

Netflix to put a stop to password sharing

KSNF/KODE — Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. There have been rumors about the end of password sharing, and Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on it, but the changes are set […]
KGET

Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns

After years of fighting for Donald Trump’s tax returns, Democrats finally got a hold of them and released them to the public through two congressional reports published this week. But Democrats stress their decision was not about Trump himself but rather about oversight of the IRS and about the U.S. tax system more broadly — […]
TEXAS STATE
KGET

Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act

Eighteen Senate Republicans rebuked former President Trump this week by voting to clarify that the vice president does not have the power to overturn a presidential election as Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to do on Jan. 6, 2021.   And several other Republicans, who didn’t vote for the spending package, which included the […]
OHIO STATE
KGET

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KGET

Is it still possible to be ‘fully vaccinated?’

When the vaccines against COVID-19 first came out, health officials advised everyone get "fully vaccinated" as soon as they were eligible. At the time, that meant two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It's safe to say that things have changed since then.
KGET

KGET

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy