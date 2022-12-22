Mission at Kern County hosts Christmas Eve meal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County will be hosting its annual Christmas community meal on Christmas Eve.

The event will feature live music, a visit from Santa Claus and special gifts will be handed out to each adult and child who attends. The lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission located at 821 East 21st Street.

Holiday meals are made possible by monetary donations from the community, food drives throughout the year, and “adopt-a-meal programs,” as well as, fundraisers.

