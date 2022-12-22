ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man who faced attempted murder charge pleads no contest to misdemeanor

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced multiple felonies including attempted murder in connection with a shooting has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, court records show.

Yarrico Sanchez, 26, was sentenced to time served on Wednesday after pleading no contest to carrying a concealed gun in public, according to court records. Charges of attempted murder, assault with a gun and battery with serious injury were dismissed. Sanchez is no longer listed in Kern County Jail and there are no other cases listed under his name.

The shooting happened Nov. 3 at the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue , police said. A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Sanchez was arrested the next day.

Comments / 8

Crystal Moore
4d ago

and now he's going to think that he is above the law and go out there and actually kill someone

BayN
4d ago

Charges were dismissed? Justice system is a joke!! No wonder all these criminals are out doing crime!!

