Man who faced attempted murder charge pleads no contest to misdemeanor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced multiple felonies including attempted murder in connection with a shooting has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, court records show.
Yarrico Sanchez, 26, was sentenced to time served on Wednesday after pleading no contest to carrying a concealed gun in public, according to court records. Charges of attempted murder, assault with a gun and battery with serious injury were dismissed. Sanchez is no longer listed in Kern County Jail and there are no other cases listed under his name.
The shooting happened Nov. 3 at the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue , police said. A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Sanchez was arrested the next day.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 8