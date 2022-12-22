Will Compton questions T.J. Watt’s Pro Bowl selection after recording just four sacks in seven games

T.J. Watt is a Pro Bowler once more with this marking his fifth selection in as many years. The 6’4” linebacker is one of two Steelers representatives headed to Vegas, joining safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was also honored in 2019 and 2020.

There’s little doubt that Watt, when healthy, is an absolute behemoth, tying Michael Strahan’s record for sacks last season (22.5) en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year, the first Steeler to do so since Troy Polamalu in 2010. But that hasn’t been the case this season with Watt appearing in just seven games.

The 28-year-old has, admittedly, been productive over that span (29 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble), grading 21st out of 123 edge rushers, according to ProFootballFocus. Still, many were puzzled by Watt’s inclusion, taking up a roster spot that could have gone to teammate Alex Highsmith (11 sacks) or even his older brother J.J.

Veteran Will Compton, who last played in 2021 (his reported deal with Atlanta last month apparently fell through), made a similar observation on Twitter, sarcastically congratulating Watt on making the Pro Bowl despite missing half the year with a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Pittsburgh’s season opener.

Much like its NBA and MLB counterparts, the Pro Bowl is a made-for-television event, a way for the league to showcase its best and brightest. Watt is, inarguably, among the sport’s biggest attractions, a household name that resonates with fans. While some would prefer the NFL be more discerning in its selection process, judging players solely based on their performance that season, others would rather it be a de facto popularity contest, prioritizing celebrity and star power over the game itself. The Pro Bowl tries not to pick favorites (rosters are determined by fan voting, player balloting and coaching input, among other criteria), but it’s unavoidable in certain cases.

The good news is that most of the players perceived as Pro Bowl “snubs” eventually get in anyway, with alternates and injury replacements galore. While Watt hasn't been as dominant as he was in 2021, he’s still a monster talent deserving of whatever recognition comes his way, even if his 2022 selection amounts to little more than a lifetime achievement award.

