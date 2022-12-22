4 busted for selling psychedelic mushrooms out of East Village stores: officials

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Four people were arrested during an investigation into the sale of psychedelic psilocybin mushroom products at two East Village storefronts, authorities announced Thursday.

Customers would pass through the public section of Come Back Daily, an East 11th Street CBD store, and say a secret code to get access to a secret back room. Once there, they could allegedly purchase illegally controlled substances, such as psilocybin mushrooms, in various forms.

Steven Phan, the alleged owner of Come Back Daily, is charged with criminal possession of a fifth-degree controlled substance, according to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor. William Brako and Nina Fink were also charged with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Mohamed Ahir, the alleged owner of City Clouds, was charged with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in a second complaint.

"The NYPD and Office of Special Narcotics responded to community complaints and concerns about illegal drug dealing in commercial establishments," Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said in a statement. "I thank those who care enough about their neighborhoods and protecting public safety to alert us to the ongoing problem of distribution of illegal substances by purportedly legitimate businesses."

Prior to the search, an undercover officer allegedly went to the store on Nov. 1 and received psilocybin mushroom pills from Brako in exchange for $70 in cash. Then on Dec. 20, an undercover officer went inside the store and allegedly received 10 pills of psilocybin mushrooms from Fink in exchange for $70 in cash.

In a court-authorized search of the space Tuesday, officers recovered an array of psilocybin mushroom products, including mushrooms, pulls, chocolate bars and gummies. Phan was present at the time and allegedly identified himself as the owner of the store, and Brake and Fink were also there.

They seized nearly 1,500 psilocybin mushroom pills; 59 medium ziplock bags of "Mushie" brand psilocybin mushroom in mushroom form; 24 medium ziplock bags of "Mushie" brand psilocybin gummies; a box containing 35 large chocolate "Polka-Dot" psilocybin mushroom bars, a box containing eight small "Polka-Dot" psilocybin mushroom bars; three yellow wrapper mushroom chocolate bars; and four plastic bags containing psilocybin mushrooms. Nearly $1,884 in cash was also found.

According to officials, an undercover cop visited City Clouds, an East 7th Street smoke shop, also on Tuesday and asked for one "One Up" chocolate bar with mushrooms containing psilocybin. Ahir allegedly sold one to the officer for $50. A second bar was allegedly found by police when searching the shop.