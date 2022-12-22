Police investigating body found at lookout over NY/NJ border

ALPINE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Police on Thursday found a body at State Line Lookout, an Alpine, New Jersey park on the Hudson River that overlooks the border with New York.

The body was recovered by members of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department including personnel in the county’s rappel team.

It’s not yet clear how the person died and police have not released the person’s identity.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.